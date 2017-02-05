AMERICAN FORK — A man accused of shooting at a police officer responding to his home about a domestic violence call has been charged with attempted aggravated murder.

Seth Stephen Patterson, 35, of American Fork, was charged in 4th District Court Thursday with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Patterson also faces class B misdemeanor charges, including assault, three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, criminal mischief, and damage to a communication device.

Patterson and his wife were discussing their pending divorce on Jan. 29 when Patterson became angry about potentially splitting custody, according to charging documents. As the woman began recording the exchange on her phone, Patterson allegedly attempted to take the device and the noise from the argument drew their children, ages 9, 11 and 13.

As they moved through the home, Patterson is accused of grabbing his wife's arm and pushing her into a wall. When the woman called 911, Patterson came at her again, according to the charges, and the woman threw the phone to one of their children who began speaking to dispatchers.

Realizing 911 had been called, Patterson grabbed a knife and threatened to stab himself, then went into the bedroom to gather some belongings, according to police. As he packed, he told the woman, "I'll make you pay" and "You're going to burn in hell," then called the children "traitors" for trying to protect their mother, the charges state.

As he left, Patterson threatened that if any police officers arrived, he "would take them down," according to the charges.

Meanwhile, an officer responding to the woman's emergency call learned of the threat and parked down the street from the home out of caution. The officer watched as Patterson backed out his driveway, then pulled up alongside the patrol vehicle and stopped.

Patterson fired at least six shots at the officer, charges state, while neighbors told police they heard as many as seven or eight shots. At least two shots hit the officer's car, immobilizing it, but the officer was unharmed.

Police from several agencies launched a manhunt to find Patterson. About two hours later, officers received a call from Patterson's parents saying he was going to turn himself in. Patterson later arrived at the Utah County Jail and was taken into custody.

An initial court appearance for Patterson is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA, Women in Jeopardy, 801-537-8600, or the Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-897-LINK (5465).