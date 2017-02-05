I guess there is no such thing as a little thing. Everything matters, and especially in games like this.

SALT LAKE CITY — In every game there are the plays people remember. And then there are the dozens of seemingly insignificant activities that make those memorable moments meaningful.

But if Utah coach Lynne Roberts can impress anything on her team after Sunday’s 61-55 loss to Washington State, it is that nothing is insignificant when winning is the goal.

“I think the little things matter,” Roberts said when asked what Utah might take from its fifth loss in six games. “Little things are important, like valuing the ball, fundamentals, boxing out on free throws. They did that when we were down two and they missed both free throws with a minute, maybe 50 seconds to go, and that was the game. I guess there is no such thing as a little thing. Everything matters, and especially in games like this.”

Utah started strong and led 13-10 after the first quarter. But 11 turnovers in the second quarter stalled the Utes' offense, creating a 27-22 halftime deficit.

Roberts was baffled as to why the team unraveled, and obviously frustrated by the fact that the Utes pulled within two points in the final minute, but then made small errors that cost them a conference game that they could have won.

“That second quarter killed us,” she said. “I don’t know. If I knew, I’d fix it. I know our team wanted to win today, and they were ready to go.”

She said poor shooting in the first half (33 percent) and mistakes stymied any progress they made.

“We had that burst there in the fourth quarter,” Roberts said. “I was proud of them for that. But, you know, a couple of key issues, we gave up an offensive board on a free throw, we turn it over, and there’s a loose ball we don’t get. We had all the momentum before that. We certainly had chances, but credit to Washington State, they came in and did a nice job.”

Washington State was led by Pinelopi Pavlopoulou, who finished with 14 points, while Alexys Swedlund came off the bench and added 13 points. Utah out-rebounded Washington State, but it had nearly double the turnovers (22-12).

One bright spot was the performance of Utah’s lone senior — Paige Crozon. She came out on fire in the third quarter, and in the fourth almost willed her team to a win. She finished with 25 points, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes on the court.

“I was just trying to do what the team needed to try and get a win,” she said. “A couple of more shots that would have been, could have been, and it’s a different story. I just felt like we needed to get going a little bit.” Her shots were falling, so she shot.

She was 8 for 21 from the 3-point line and perfect 4 for 4 on free throws. If she wasn’t open on the perimeter, she drove to the basket. When she couldn’t create for herself, she looked for her teammates.

She was, however, the only Ute in double digits.

The only difference between her mediocre first-half performance and her jaw-dropping display in the second, she said, was a “bit of a mindset thing.”

“I’ve struggled with, and we’ve talked about it earlier this season, but I was just thinking, I need to just play with passion and have fun.” That may seem an easy formula to follow, but how is enjoyment impacted by back-to-back losses?

“So we put the game within two points at the end, and that’s a fun ballgame,” she said. “I thought like, ‘This is our game.’ Once Malia (Nawahine) hit that three at the end, I thought, ‘We’re going to pull away and then just some ticky tacky fouls that we’ll learn from, and that ultimately put us in the hole. But yeah, that’s a fun ballgame, and it’s easy to get up for those kinds of games when it’s close like that.”

She said she is not discouraged by Utah’s 3-9 conference record — even after its 10-0 season start.

“Coach always talks about this being a marathon, not a sprint,” she said. “So stick to the fight and trust the process and hopefully we’ll get some of the outcomes we want.”