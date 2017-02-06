A lighthearted look at news of the day.

It's bad enough schools have to deal with helicopter parents. Now, apparently, BYU has to deal with helicopter football players.

---

Chaz Ah You indicated his preference to play football at BYU by landing on LaVell Edwards Stadium in a helicopter. Ah You was a highly recruited safety at Timpview High School. He chose BYU over several other large universities. Now the pressure is on him to perform. The last thing you want to be known as is "that guy who landed in a helicopter that one time."

---

Ah You took a chance by using a helicopter on a day with a thick temperature inversion. It was so hazy he might have accidentally landed on the soccer field. That would have relegated him to a future of red cards and opposing players who, for once, would have had legitimate reasons to grab their knees in pain.

---

Announcing the college that a high school player chooses has evolved from the old days of letters and stamps. Now everyone seems to want to outdo each other. But Ah You's entrance was so dramatic he probably owns the aerial route, unless some budding lineman out there wants to take a shot at hang gliding next year.

---

Actually, the BYU experience was rather refreshing. It certainly was better than what Michigan State experienced, as one of its top recruits at defensive end was unable to submit a letter of intent because he's been jailed on charges of burglary and larceny with a firearm. The good news is he could learn some football tips from fellow inmates who might have played in the NFL.

---

Utah lawmakers are thinking about putting a nonbinding referendum on ballots in 2018, asking voters whether they want the state to continue daylight saving time. The referendum could share a spot on the ballot with an initiative asking voters to legalize medical marijuana. Maybe the theme song for next year's election should be Chicago's, "Does anybody really know what time it is? Does anybody really care?"

---

President Trump says he wants to support religion in public life in America. So far, so good. At least, he certainly seems to have increased the number of people raising their voices to the skies.

Jay Evensen is the senior editorial columnist at the Deseret News. Email him at even@desnews.com. For more content, visit his website, jayevensen.com.