SALT LAKE CITY — A Westminster College student says the school overlooked evidence when it twice rejected her report of rape in 2014 and discriminated against her because she was young and a woman.

Those allegations are part of a formal complaint that likely sparked a federal probe of the college.

The undergraduate asked the school to back her sexual assault claim — a common request from students seeking a swifter and more confidential resolution than in the courts. Her request kicked off an investigation required by federal law that can lead to expulsion, suspension or other discipline for accused students if the college deems that an assault likely took place.

But an outside attorney hired by Westminster and a school investigator decided there wasn’t enough proof to support her claim. So she appealed to a three-person board of faculty and staff members trained to weigh the cases.

The board sided against her on appeal, even though she and the accused student offered matching testimonies, she alleged in her fall 2014 letter to federal education officials. College investigators disregarded injuries she sustained from sex she said she was too drunk to consent to — “a failure to accept all evidence,” she claims. The panel’s decision was final, so she took her case to federal anti-discrimination regulators.

“It is clear that the finding of the committees would have been in my favor had the facts been considered appropriately. However, because I am a woman who was underage, alone and at a male’s house, I was in some way responsible for what happened,” reads the complaint obtained by the Deseret News in a public records request but with names redacted. “I want the school to come to the correct conclusion concerning my allegations.”

The civil rights arm of the U.S. Department of Education decided the young woman’s claim was worth looking into, making Westminster one of more than 350 colleges nationwide to come under investigation for how they have handled reports of sexual violence. The agency has yet to issue findings after sending a civil rights investigator and another attorney to Westminster in November 2015 to speak with students and employees.

This complaint process has become the main path of recourse for students dissatisfied with their colleges’ sexual assault reporting and disciplinary protocols. A U.S. law known as Title IX bars schools from sex discrimination in academics and in sports, and it applies to how administrators handle claims of sexual violence.

Two other Utah colleges, Brigham Young University and the University of Utah, have since come under similar scrutiny after former students there filed the same paperwork last year.

The inquiries aren’t prosecutions. They don’t weigh criminal charges. Instead, they determine whether the school needs to redo investigations or update their practices — or risk losing financial aid revenue.

The department doesn’t confirm its reasons for investigating a certain school, but the 2014 complaint is the only one filed against Westminster in the past five years. It’s not clear whether the alleged rape was reported to have occurred on campus property or off. Either way, federal guidance puts colleges on the hook to investigate in a fair and timely way.

Two years later, the Salt Lake City liberal arts school of roughly 2,700 is eager for a resolution from the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights.

“We would do whatever they asked us to do,” said Westminster Title IX coordinator Jason Schwartz-Johnson. School policy prevents him from responding to specifics in the redacted complaint, he said. “We have given notice and a promise to the students that we’re going to maintain information privately. It’s not just about names. It’s about the facts as well.”

Schwartz-Johnson points out that much has changed at the college in the past two years. Westminster in the fall updated its policy to clarify that someone who has been drinking or doing drugs can give consent, but it must be “clear, voluntary and unambiguous.”

If someone is intoxicated to the point of vomiting, passing out, needing help to walk — or not knowing where they are or how they got there, for example — those are signs they’re incapacitated, the campus code says. It echoes the previous policy in noting that having sex with an incapacitated person is rape.

The student, in her letter to the feds, contends this legal definition was ignored by the college in April of 2014, when as an inexperienced drinker who had partied without having eaten that day, she was raped. Her case, she said, sent a clear signal to women at the school that Westminster would not give their accounts due consideration and was “propagating rape culture on this campus.”

The school says it is aiming to do the opposite. In 2015, it brought on Schwartz-Johnson, its first fulltime Title IX coordinator. Other colleges across the country have made similar hires to comply with stricter federal guidelines.

“I think we have really shown we stand behind these issues and we think they’re important,” said Schwartz-Johnson. For example, the school now offers online prevention training and bystander workshops. In the fall it hosted a day of events honoring survivors of sexual violence. Even before the federal investigation, the school began hosting a yearly, weekend-long sexual assault workshop for employees and students from colleges across Utah.

The complaint paints a different picture of the school before Schwartz-Johnson’s tenure, alleging procedural missteps by administrators. Witnesses (the term generally applies to anyone who gives a statement on either student’s behalf) were also otherwise involved in the investigation, the complaint says.

The school counters its protocol has long protected against such conflict.

The student also said the school failed to tell her exactly who would be on the appeal panel. Instead, the college provided a list of potential reviewers — generally an early step in the investigation that allows students to reject a panel member they think would be biased against them.

Sejal Singh, student engagement organizer with the advocacy group Know Your IX, said the best practice is to tell parties exactly who’s involved. Having people testify and also investigate, Singh said, “is definitely uncommon and certainly might create a conflict of interest.” Westminster’s policy then and now does not explicitly bar investigators from testifying, but it does say they are to have no conflict of interest or bias.

Westminster College conducted the spring 2014 investigation well within the recommended 60-day window, the document suggests. It found there was not enough evidence to make a decision “in favor of either party,” allowing the accused man to remain enrolled at the school and keep his campus job.

The college offered the female student support services, which range from counseling and academic adjustments to a leave of absence or no-contact order between students. But it wasn’t enough, the young woman wrote, highlighting the challenges of the cases at schools.

“Our campus is small; without the removal of the perpetrator there is no way for the victim to avoid the rapist,” the complaint says, “and it creates an impossible learning environment for the student.” The woman said certain areas of campus "are prohibited to me because my rapist works in these locations."

But the rights of the accused are important, too, says Hans Bader, a former attorney with the Office for Civil Rights now with the Washington, D.C.-based Competitive Enterprise Institute. Bader cautions schools against pulling students’ jobs before they are found responsible for sexual misconduct — or restricting their movement or activities after administrators clear them of wrongdoing.

“Such measures can raise serious due process issues,” Bader said in an email, “when they last for a long time, are based on very dubious charges, or inflict serious financial or educational harm on the accused.”

Seven rapes within campus boundaries or in other places where sports and classes are run were reported to Westminster administrators or campus security in 2014, campus safety reports show. Seven were reported in 2015. For both years, four of the assaults were alleged to have taken place in student housing. The crime log shows no rape reports for 2013. Off-campus assaults are not included in the tally.

How do colleges investigate sexual assault?

Colleges must investigate sexual assault.

The on-campus protocols are starkly different than police and court procedures. Schools weigh whether the accused student more likely than not violated school policy or is a threat to safety on campus, under federal guidelines introduced in 2013. It’s a less stringent standard of proof than a courtroom’s threshold of beyond reasonable doubt. Schools can, but don’t have to consider evidence collected by police.

Each college handles the cases slightly differently. At Westminster College, Title IX coordinator Schwartz-Johnson and his two deputies train staff and faculty members, who review evidence and speak with the two students and anyone who agrees to give testimony on either student’s behalf. Students may appeal the decision to a three-member panel, and the panel’s decision is final.