SALT LAKE CITY — If it felt like January storms never, ever came close to stopping, you're about right.

Utah received more than twice the precipitation it normally does to start out the first month of 2017 — 214 percent of normal — and water supply watchers are ecstatic.

"January was, to put it in clear and succinct scientific terms, 'Wowza!,'" says the latest Utah Water Supply Outlook report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service.

"Which translated means little snow nerd scientists doing happy dances."

The report notes that statewide snowpack sits at 167 percent of normal, compared to 115 percent this time last year. Seasonal accumulation since the water year began Oct. 1 is at 143 percent.

How much snow is twice as much as what's typical?

To get an idea, the snowpack increase of anywhere from 25 percent to 65 percent in one month's time propelled some regions to peak accumulation — that is at amounts observed in early April when the season is done.

"Any additional accumulation between now and April 1 is icing on the cake and water in the pond," the report notes.

Generous precipitation impacted all areas of the state, from the Bear River region in the north to southeastern and southwest Utah.

The Bear River area got clobbered with 217 percent of normal in January, the Ogden-Weber river region area got hit with 222 percent and the Jordan-Provo river basin covering Salt Lake and Utah counties chalked up 215 percent of normal.

In eastern Utah, such as the Roosevelt area, residents there shoveled their way through nearly three times what normally comes in January, logging 299 percent of average precipitation.

The "fantastic frenzy" of snow puts the state in a good position to fill reservoirs, which on average sit about half full.

With two months left to go in the accumulation season, there is reason to be cautious, the report notes, due to having snowpacks this big, this early and the potential for the "much above average" pattern of precipitation to continue.

"Forewarned is prepared. There are still two months of accumulation to go and potentially damaging flows are a distinct possibility," the report said.

Those damaging flows — flooding — are a threat should the snow continue to pile up and the state experience rapid snow melt because of a hot and dry spring.

Floods may feel like a bit of a fairy tale given Utah's five-year drought cycle, but the state is strangely predictable with its extreme swings in weather.

A cold wet spring and huge snowpack caused significant flooding in 2011 — the last year most of the state had to worry about incredibly high stream flows causing extensive damage.

Since then, the state has been hotter than what is normal and bone dry much of the time.

The monthly report notes the drought days — at least for this year — could be a memory.