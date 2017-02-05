We’ve got some guys that are hard-headed that don’t quite understand what we’re talking about, so I’ve got to do a better job as a coach to make sure they grasp that concept.

SALT LAKE CITY — A lot of folks thought the Utah basketball team would win a pair of games in northern California over the weekend, and many figured the Utes would at least win one of the two games.

Instead the Utes went winless, losing both games, which severely hurt their chances for an at-large NCAA berth and also made it more challenging to finish among the top four in the Pac-12 regular-season standings to get a first-round bye at next month’s tournament in Las Vegas.

After getting off to a poor start against Cal on Thursday night and trailing 18-4, the Utes fought back to force an overtime and held leads in two overtimes before falling on a basket with 2.1 seconds.

Then Saturday afternoon, the Utes looked listless at times, but still had a chance to beat an undermanned Stanford team before fading down the stretch and losing 81-75.

That dropped the Utes to 6-5 in league play with a pair of home games coming up this week against Washington State and Washington.

Coach Larry Krystkowiak wouldn’t say his team had low energy on Saturday after its long game on Thursday, but did say it had less energy. He also made it clear he wasn’t happy about the decisions some of his players made in Saturday’s loss to Stanford in finishing with 17 turnovers for the game after 19 against Cal.

“I don’t know if it’s as much execution as it’s hard-headedness from guys that are going to try and beat people by themselves,” he said. “We don’t have that kind of team, we don’t have a star on our team.

“When we move the basketball and play for each other, some good things happen. We’ve got some guys that are hard-headed that don’t quite understand what we’re talking about, so I’ve got to do a better job as a coach to make sure they grasp that concept.”

This week the Utes will play a couple of teams they beat handily on the road last month, Washington State on Thursday night and Washington Saturday afternoon.

The Utes beat the Cougars by 41 points in Pullman, but since then WSU has been playing better, beating Colorado at home and Arizona State on the road and playing competitively against UCLA and USC last over the weekend. Washington State is tied for seventh in the conference with Stanford at 4-7, while Washington is 11th at 2-9.

The Utes fell to sixth place at 6-5 with Saturday’s loss and can’t afford many more losses if they want to move into the top four in the league and avoid playing in the Wednesday first round. After this week, they play three straight road games at Oregon, Oregon State and Colorado before finishing with Cal and Stanford at home.

UTE NOTES: David Collette finished with 12 points Saturday, but had a scary moment late in the game when he lay face down on the floor for a couple of minutes after a collision under the basket. He went back to the locker room for a few minutes before returning to the game and afterward, Krystkowiak said he must have been OK to be able to be cleared to play by the medical staff. … Kyle Kuzma had his 14th double-double of the season Saturday with 18 points and 11 rebounds. … Freshman Jayce Johnson played a season-low two minutes Saturday as the Utes opted to go with Tyler Rawson, who scored 20 points in 20 minutes. … Going into last week’s games, the Utes led the Pac-12 with 53.9 field goal shooting, but shot 41.5 percent against Cal and 44.1 percent against Stanford.