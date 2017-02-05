National Signing Day came and went last Wednesday, but the University of Utah football program received a late commitment on Sunday for its 2017 class.

According to a tweet from JUCO Football Frenzy, Bakersfield (California) College athlete Derrick Vickers pledged to the Utes.

Standing about 6 feet and approaching 200 pounds, Vickers played in 22 games over two seasons for Bakersfield, where he was featured as a rusher, receiver and kick/punt returner.

According to Scout.com, Vickers also held offers from Texas A&M, Nevada and Colorado State.

He did not immediately return a request seeking additional comment.

Utah received National Letters of Intent last week from 20 prospects.