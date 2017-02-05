No. 9 Dixie State used the long ball and rode a pair of solid starting pitching performances as the Trailblazers swept both ends of a Saturday twin bill at Cal State San Bernardino, 13-6 and 5-4, at Fisalani Field.

Dixie State (3-0) pounded out three home runs to blitz the Coyotes in the opener, 13-6. Logan Porter got the Trailblazers on the board in the third inning when he connected on his second two-run homer in as many games to spot DSU a 2-0 lead.

The Trailblazers erupted for five more runs in the fifth to extend to a 7-0 advantage. Reece Lucero drove in two on a double to the left center field gap, then Trey Kamachi blew the game open two batters later with a three-run blast to left field. DSU tacked on another run in the sixth on a Drew McLaughin RBI single, and Jake Davison added the exclamation point one inning later with a three-run home run to left center to make an 11-0 score.

The run support was more than enough for senior righthander Mason Hilty (W, 1-0), who fired six innings of two-hit shutout baseball with six strikeouts.

However, CSUSB (0-3) spoiled DSU’s shutout bid with a run in the seventh off the Trailblazer bullpen, then plated five more in the eighth, including a grand slam off the bat of David Romo, to trim the deficit to 11-6. Dixie State managed to get two of those runs back in the ninth thanks to a Tyler Baker RBI hit, while Davison stole home on the backend of a double steal for the final run of the game.

Lucero and Davison each collected three as Dixie State outhit CSUSB, 16-12, while Kamachi, Baker, Miles Bice and Bryce Feist finished with two hits apiece.

In the seven-inning nightcap, junior lefthander Matt Mosca (W, 1-0) picked up right where Hilty left off as he limited the Coyotes to just three hits through his first four innings of work in his Trailblazer debut. Mosca also got help from the DSU bats as Tyler Mildenberg got Dixie State on the board with a solo home run to lead off the third inning. DSU plated three more runs in the fourth on a Kamachi RBI double and a Mildenberg two-run blast to right field, which gave the Trailblazers a 4-0 lead.

CSUSB managed to solve Mosca in the home half of the fifth as the Coyotes rallied for three runs to cut the deficit to 4-3. Dixie State got one of those runs back in the seventh as Mildenberg, who doubled to lead off the frame, scored on a one-out wild pitch to give DSU a two-run cushion at 5-3.

That insurance run proved to be the difference as the Coyotes pulled to within 5-4 on a Lucas Martinez two-out RBI single, but Trailblazer closer Tyler Burdett (S, 2) struck out Romo swinging to end the game.

Mildenberg finished with three extra-base hits in three trips and three RBIs as DSU finished with six hits in the finale. Mosca fanned four and scattered six hits and three runs in 4.2 innings to pick up the win.

Dixie State will go for the series sweep as the two teams wrap up the four-game, season-opening series on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. PT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University.