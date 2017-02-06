This article originally appeared at Forbes.com.

It can get ugly. And let’s be honest, we all know a few people who seemingly create clouds of conflict everywhere they go. In fact, even the most mild-mannered of us can find ourselves in heated disagreements that can be uncomfortable.

But, conflict doesn’t necessarily need to be a negative energy drain. It can also work to your advantage.

Constraints can drive innovation — the hurdles and problems can make us approach situations from different perspectives. We may even come to realize that, managed and perceived properly, conflict between any two people can actually lead to greater results.

Here’s how you can use conflict to your benefit:

1. Focus on the facts

Assumptions are the root of most conflicts. You might assume a coworker knows when their portion of the project is due. But if you, or someone else, hasn’t communicated that due date conflict can ensue. Once you stop assuming and start communicating, you can discover the why and how of most problems.

2. See the bigger picture

A lot of workplace conflicts arise from people getting bogged down in the details and forgetting the fact that you and your coworkers are on the same team. Stop and think about the bigger picture. Why are you at work today? What are your team’s priority initiatives — and why? How do you help make your customers’ lives better? Focus on the big picture mission, and a lot of small conflicts will often resolve themselves, and they’ll realign the entire team.

3. Ask, “What would make me feel that way?”

If a team member is expressing anger because they think a project should be moving in a different direction, it’s important to first realize that they care about the outcome (which is a good thing) but it’s also important to understand that they are probably feeling under appreciated. Instead of rolling your eyes, try showing some compassion and gratitude for their work and commitment. If you were in their shoes you might be feeling under appreciated as well. Use their conflict to build a better relationship.

4. Don’t settle for a so-so solution.

You can’t put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole. Well, you can but it doesn’t solve the issue. If there’s a serious team conflict, spend some time thinking about how you can best address it. What will your solution change? Which concerns will be left unaddressed? Whose work will be most affected — and why? If you feel like the situation is getting out of hand, don’t be afraid to call in reinforcements. Ask your company’s HR department whether they have a program for conflict resolution to settle the emotions, but don’t let the cause of the conflict slip away unnoticed. It could give you insights that you’d never see from a harmonious team.

5. Make it a team effort

If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. And in workplace conflicts, it’s not likely that any conflict is limited to just two people. Realize that the conflict might be exposing an area that would improve everyone’s performance — even people who aren’t directly involved with the conflict. So, when it comes time to make a change for the better, get everyone involved. Create a role for everyone to play in the new situation. Encourage the whole team to be invested in your solution’s success. When people care, change happens. When everyone pitches in to the problem-solving, greater things happen.

Of course, we understand that a harmonious workplace — all smiles and laughs — is a fun place to be. But, conflict is often what leads to improvement because in the disagreements that ensue, the path to improvement is revealed.

Plus, the old saying is true. When it comes to workplace conflict, what doesn’t kill you really does make you stronger. And, that makes some of us really, really strong.

David Sturt and Todd Nordstrom work with the O.C. Tanner Institute. Learn more about The New York Times bestseller "Great Work: How to Make a Difference People Love" (McGraw-Hill) at www.greatwork.com.