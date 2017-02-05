We’ve been in this pattern where if we play well, then we have a pretty good chance to win.

PROVO — It was an emotional week, featuring mixed results, for the BYU basketball team.

First, the Cougars fell to undefeated, No. 1 ranked Gonzaga before a sellout crowd at the Marriott Center Thursday night. Then, Saturday night, they had to rally late in the second half to defeat a struggling Portland team and get coach Dave Rose his 300th career victory.

As poorly as BYU played against the Pilots, the Cougars are hoping that experience will help them this week when they visit Pepperdine Thursday and San Francisco Saturday.

“Now that it’s over, and the game is won, it’s a good way to win a game for a young team,” Rose said. “We’ve been in this pattern where if we play well, then we have a pretty good chance to win. If we don’t play well, then we get beat.”

“It’s always big to win games in this league, especially close games because you get that confidence and when you’re in that situation again you say, hey, we’ve done it before, we can do it again,” said forward Yoeli Childs, who scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against Portland.

Battling Gonzaga took a lot out of BYU, and it showed against the Pilots.

“Saturday games are always a little bit tougher because you want to give it your all in Thursday games,” Childs said. “You’re a little sore. But once we got the adrenalin going and started working through that, we started playing a lot better.”

The Cougars (17-8, 8-4) trailed Portland by six points with 4:35 remaining in the game before outscoring Portland 18-1 the rest of the way. BYU knocked down 13 of 16 free throws during that stretch. Prior to that, the Cougars made only 15 of 23 from the charity stripe.

“The guys battled really hard. We needed a lot of guys to play well, and that didn’t really happen. We got into foul trouble and we started to press a little bit and we missed some free throws,” Rose explained. “There was an ebb and flow in that game. We needed more consistency from top to bottom. I’m happy for the win. I’m pleased we were able to finish that game off and make those free throws late.”

Eric Mika shot 5 of 15 from the field and 13 of 19 from the free-throw line. He finished with 23 points along with 12 rebounds.

Childs and Mika both blocked three shots apiece.

“I don’t think we necessarily try to block shots,” Childs said. “It’s just giving a mindset of guys aren’t going to get easy buckets, they’re not going to get layups. When you do that, you kind of get into the other team’s head a little bit and they start altering shots and adjusting shots. We focus on that a lot in practice.”

As a team, BYU made only 3 of 16 attempts from 3-point range against Portland.

One of those threes came from reserve guard Davin Guinn, who came off the bench and provided a boost for the Cougars. His 3-pointer kickstarted that 18-1 run, and he played solid defense out front of the 1-3-1 zone, recording two key steals in the final minutes.

“He’s really consistent on challenging passes, getting his hands active, getting from one spot to the next,” Rose said about why Guinn was so effective defensively. “Then he has energy because he hasn’t been out there a lot like the rest of the guys. You can put him at the top. It’s a real important position for us.”

Pepperdine (7-17, 3-9) is coming off an 82-72 victory over Pacific Saturday. Lamond Murray Jr. scored 26 points and led five players in double-figure scoring.

While the Cougars whipped the Waves last month in Provo, 99-70, they have dropped three straight games at Pepperdine.

San Francisco (17-8, 7-5), meanwhile, sits just a half-game behind BYU in a fourth-place tie with Santa Clara in the West Coast Conference standings after sweeping both games last week against Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount. The Dons have won six of their last seven games. BYU defeated USF in Provo last month, 85-75.