Matti Ventling recorded her second-consecutive double-double, and five players finished in double figures, as Dixie State women’s basketball rallied for a 76-74 overtime win over Chaminade on Saturday inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (4-17, 4-11 PacWest) trailed 58-54 at the 3:38 mark of the fourth quarter but outscored the Silverswords, 7-2, in the next three minutes to take a 61-60 lead when Gabrielle Cabanero buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:17 remaining in regulation. Ali Franks added a free throw, while Chaminade converted two from the stripe to send the game to overtime tied at 62-62.

Ventling opened the scoring in overtime with a trey to give DSU a 65-62 lead at the 4:22 mark. Chaminade answered with a layup on the ensuing possession, and the teams traded baskets until Ventling canned another 3-pointer to push the lead to 70-66 with 2:57 to play. DSU pushed the lead to 73-66 at the 1:26 mark after free throws from Shelby Kassuba and Franks, but the Silverswords answered with an 8-2 run to trim the lead to 75-74 with four seconds to play. Tramina Jordan then hit a free throw, and a Chaminade half-court heave missed the mark to clinch the 76-74 victory for the Trailblazers. The win marks the first time this season Dixie State has recorded consecutive victories.

Dixie State started fast, taking a 24-16 lead after the first quarter, then held on to a 37-31 lead at halftime. The Trailblazers opened a 10-point advantage at 49-39 at the 4:47 mark of the third quarter but went cold from the field, going without a field goal from the 5:30 mark of the third to the 7:05 mark of the fourth quarter when Ashlee Burge broke the drought with a layup. In the meantime, Chaminade took advantage of the DSU misses, starting a run in the third quarter that extended to a 13-1 run in the fourth to take a 52-50 lead with 8:17 remaining in regulation. The game went back and forth until DSU rallied to force overtime.

Dixie State shot 31 percent (24-of-77) from the field, 29 percent (9-of-31) from beyond the arc and 65 percent (19-of-29) from the free-throw line. Five players finished in double figures for the second time this season, led by Franks, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kassuba finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan added 11 points and five assists. Ventling logged her second-straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Burge also finished with 10 points with six rebounds.

The Trailblazers close their five-game homestand next Saturday, hosting No. 7 California Baptist at 5 p.m., inside the Burns Arena.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.