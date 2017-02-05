Dear Utah voters, Congressman Jason Chaffetz has recently shown a great deal of interest in Washington, D.C. He is currently threatening to overturn local laws enacted by our City Council and mayor. As well, he wants to control our locally raised revenue — not federal dollars but monies that would be controlled by the statehouse if we had one. In the past day he has also suggested changing Washington, D.C.’s and Maryland’s political borders so as to retrocede the city to a state that does not want it.

I doubt that governing a city over 2,000 miles away is a political issue that Utah residents would prioritize. Rep. Chaffetz’s insistence in interfering in D.C.’s affairs is a poor use of his time and your resources. Please get in touch with him to let him know that his constituents do not support these antidemocratic actions. The 680,000 residents of Washington, D.C., thank you.

Christina Barry

Washington, D.C.