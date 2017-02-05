Over 100 years ago, the public committed itself to the idea of educating all our children using public funds, governed by public processes, and accountable to the public. We invested in and built a comprehensive system that would educate all who came to the doors regardless of merit, income level, ability to pay or learning aptitude. All children could receive this education as a right and privilege. What an audacious ideal matching our audacious vision as the American people.

Sure, there are other models and systems we could choose. Some countries distribute educational opportunities based on tests or other gating mechanisms. Others base it on a market system where you get what you pay for. Any model has pros and cons, benefits and costs. The first model perpetuates stratified societies and class systems, while the latter idea limits quality education to the wealthy, while consigning the poor children to a life of missed opportunities and reduced potential. For an open society with an expansive vision of human potential such as ours, such thinking seems un-American.

To lightly dismiss our public education system, which educates 90 percent of our children in this country, simply because anti-public sentiment is a political fad seems rather rash in light of the alternatives, and in light of what we have already accomplished as a society for generations. What do we pass on to the next generation? A brutish scramble for money and opportunities based on status, class and wealth or a universal education supported by all of us Americans?

Keith Homer

Midvale