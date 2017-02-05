As Valentine’s Day approaches, we start to think about hearts; may I suggest showing your love with kidneys, lungs and liver too? Currently, almost 800 Utahns are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. A yes on your driver's license or state ID card shows the love to those waiting. If you do not have a yes, registering online at www.yesutah.org is easy.

Of the 800 Utahns waiting, 30 are under the age of 18! How about considering donating a few dollars on your Utah state tax return to the Kurt Oscarson Children’s Transplant Account? This fund helps finance transplant related costs for children under the age of 18 and can make a huge difference to families struggling to meet the medical needs for their child. Look for Part 4 — Voluntary Contributions code 03 on your Utah state tax form. Even just $10 multiplied by a lot of taxpayers will make a big difference in children’s lives.

Working for Intermountain Donor Services, I have met people whose lives were saved through donation. I have also met families who were comforted knowing their loved one saved lives. So, during this time of year when we think hearts and taxes, please expand that thinking to other organs and voluntary contributions.

Dixie Madsen

Salt Lake City