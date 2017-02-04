The Utah Grizzlies erased a 2-0 third period deficit and scored 1:13 into overtime to beat Idaho, 3-2, on Saturday night.

The win gives Utah a three-game series sweep in Idaho and increases its win streak to seven-straight games.

Ralph Cuddemi (22, second of the game) hammered in a loose puck off a faceoff to give Utah the win as an assist went to Austen Brassard.

“They never say die. They keep battling back,” head coach and General Manager Tim Branham said of the team. “I thought Idaho played a really good game today. They worked hard, they were tenacious. They really took it to us early on. Our boys found a way to win.”

After a scoreless first period, Idaho scored two five-on-five goals in 3:35 late in the second period to build a 2-0 lead.

Phil Pietroniro drew a major penalty when he was boarded by Connor Chatham with 2:20 left in the second period, and the Grizzlies were awarded a five-minute major power play.

Utah scored two power-play goals in a 1:16 span in the first 2:01 of the third period to tie the contest.

Cuddemi’s 21st of the year from the left circle made it 2-1, 45 seconds into the third period as Erik Bradford extended his point streak to nine games with an assist.

Utah tied the game as Pietroniro reentered after receiving medical attention and blasted in a shot from the high slot for his third goal of the year. Mathieu Aubin picked up an assist on the play.

Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Boyle forced the game to overtime in his first game back after being assigned back from the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. The rookie prospect stopped 31-of-33 in the contest.

“He was tremendous, great rebound control, really settled things down, got whistles when we needed them,” said Branham on Boyle. “He battled back, made some big saves early. Real good effort from Kevin.”

Utah outshot Idaho, 5-0, in overtime.

The Grizzlies continue their road trip in Alaska on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9:15 p.m.