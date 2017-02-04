Five Trailblazers scored in double figures as Dixie State picked up its fifth-straight victory with a convincing 102-66 victory over Chaminade in Pacific West Conference play Saturday night inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (16-5, 13-2 PacWest) closed the final nine minutes of the first half with a 26-11 run to turn a 25-21 lead into a 51-32 halftime advantage. Chaminade (15-9, 11-6 PacWest), which was playing in its fourth and final game on its current mainland road swing and down one starter, could not recover as Dixie State saw its lead never dip below 16 points as the Trailblazers posted their largest margin of victory of the season.

Zac Hunter led the way for Dixie State as he poured in a career-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The junior forward scored 15 of those points in the opening frame and accounted for 13 of the team’s 26 points on that decisive first-half run.

In all, four of DSU’s five starters scored in double figures as Kyler Nielson went for 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Marcus Bradley added 16 and Trevor Hill filled the stat sheet with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hill also became DSU's career leader in free throws made (303) with a first-half make. In addition, junior Daylor Youngblood had a career night as he finished with 12 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

“There were a couple of things we talked about going into the game tonight. We wanted to control the tempo because we knew [Chaminade] would be tired, and we thought we could hurt them inside,” DSU head coach Jon Judkins said. “I thought Zac [Hunter] played a great first half, probably one of the best first halves I’ve seen him play all year.”

Dixie State shot a blistering 55.9 percent (38-of-68) from the floor, led by the starters who combined to go 29-of-47 (.617) overall. Dixie State also hit on a season-high-tying eight 3-pointers (8-of-13, .615) and went 18-of-24 (.750) from the foul line. The Trailblazers also dished out a season-high 22 assists on their 38 made baskets.

The Trailblazers also got the job done on the defensive end as DSU held Chaminade to 29.0 percent shooting (20-of-69), which included a paltry 9-of-32 from the perimeter (.281). In addition, Dixie State outrebounded the Silverswords, 50-38, including a 38-20 edge on the defensive glass. Rohndell Goodwin led Chaminade with a game-high 23 points.

“Defensively I thought the first half was better, but we had a hard time dealing with [Chaminade’s] quickness in the second half, so we switched to a zone and we were able to slow them down a little that way,” Judkins said. “I was happy with our effort and our energy and with the way we were sharing the ball. We shot better than 50 percent and that’s a good sign to see us do that.”

Dixie State wraps up its five-game homestand with a big PacWest showdown with nationally-ranked California Baptist in the Burns Arena next Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.