The Westminster women’s basketball team was on the wrong side of a 68-58 score against Colorado Mesa on Saturday night in the team’s final road game of the season.

Westminster (8-13, 6-11 RMAC) never led in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game as it shot 38.3 percent from the floor and committed 19 turnovers.

After the teams traded 8-0 runs to start the game, Colorado Mesa (16-5, 13-4 RMAC) used a 12-2 spurt to open a 10-point advantage it never gave back. The Griffins were able to get within two points midway through the second quarter as Sydnee Taylor had 11 points in a six-minute stretch.

The deficit lingered around seven points into the early stages of the third quarter when Westminster capped a 6-0 run with a hoop from Sicilee Williams that pulled it within 36-35 at the 4:53 mark of the third quarter. Mesa answered with 12 of the game’s next 14 points, and the Griffins wouldn’t get closer than five the rest of the evening.

Taylor had a strong night for the Griffins with a game-high 23 points. Her third 20-point outing of the season came on 9-of-20 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers. She also grabbed four rebounds and two steals.

While the Griffins held Mesa to 32.7 percent shooting, the Mavericks had a 43-35 edge on the glass and converted 14 offensive rebounds into 22 second chance points.

Aubrie Vale added 10 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season in defeat. Williams also scored 10 points, and she had four rebounds.

The Griffins were 5-of-21 from beyond the arc, and they scored 20 points in the paint. They scored 13 points from 18 Mesa turnovers.

CMU had four players score in double figures with Ma'ata Epenisa leading the team with 14 points.

Westminster now returns home to close the season with five-straight games in the Behnken Field House. The Griffins open the span on Friday against Colorado State – Pueblo at 5:30 p.m.