OGDEN — When it comes to discussing center Zach Braxton’s foul issues, Weber State coach Randy Rahe is of the philosophy that less is more.

In other words … shhhhhh, keep it to yourself.

Braxton, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Highlands Ranch, Colordo, scored a career-high 22 points Saturday night as Weber State topped Big Sky Conference foe Northern Arizona 86-80 at the Dee Events Center.

The win marked the Wildcats’ fifth in a row and 12th in 13 games. They continue to hold the top spot in the conference standings with eight games remaining in the regular season.

In addition to Braxton’s numbers — he had 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists to go along with those 22 points — WSU got a game-high 28 points from senior guard Jeremy Senglin, who went 6 for 8 from behind the 3-point line and is now three 3-pointers away from breaking the Big Sky’s all-time mark for 3-pointers.

WSU (14-7 overall, 9-1 Big Sky) also got nine points, 12 rebounds and a sizzling six blocks from forward Kyndahl Hill.

NAU (6-18; 3-8) was led by center Ako Kaluna, who had 25 points and nine rebounds. Teammate Jordan Martin added 17 points and 16 boards.

After the game, Rahe noted that without Braxton’s presence in the paint, Senglin might not have had the night he did from behind the arc. Of course if Senglin hadn’t been so effective from the outside, Braxton might not have been as much of a force inside.

“It works both ways,” Rahe said. “It’s nice when you have that balance.”

Whether it’s inside-out or outside-in, one of the more interesting storylines to emerge from Saturday’s game is that Braxton, who had a mighty struggle with foul trouble early on in the season, played 32 minutes, the second most minutes he’d played all season.

Rahe has a knack for finding the bottom line to most situations, and he certainly did when it came to handling Braxton’s foul issues.

Going back to before Christmas, Rahe and his assistants talked to Braxton about what he might do to avoid racking up fouls, especially in the early moments of games. But they noticed all that advice was actually having an adverse effect.

So they zipped it. They stood down. They calmed up.

“We don’t talk about it, nope,” Rahe said, speaking in a quick, rapid-fire tone.

“We talked about it with him early (in the season),” Rahe continued. “But what we found out is, when we talked to him about it — this is before Christmas — he was so afraid to foul anybody that he wasn’t … playing. He wasn’t defending, he wasn’t doing anything.”

For his part, Braxton said there was something technical he worked on during Saturday’s game, essentially doing more moving his feet and less flailing his arms.

“I think I did better at that tonight,” he said. “It was really good to stay out there and play with my guy.”

That “my guy” comment? It was directed to Senglin, the guy sitting next to him in the postgame interview room. And it did, in fact, represent a metaphor for the Wildcats’ symbiotic system of play.

Braxton — Mr. Inside — had a particularly nice game, as did Senglin, aka Mr. Outside.

Lots of teams want to have that approach, and many have the roster makeup to plan for such a thing. But it seems the ’Cats have perfected the process, which certainly goes a long way in explaining the five straight wins and 12 victories in their last 13 games.

“It’s nice when you have that balance,” Rahe said. “And we’ve been having that balance here for a while. It kind of works hand in hand.”

Basketball — or any sport for that matter — can get overcomplicated if not kept in perspective. And so Rahe noted that being able to pull off that inside-outside balance goes a long way in simplifying games.