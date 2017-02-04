After defeating Denver on Friday, BYU men’s tennis picked up wins over regional opponents Montana State and NAU in a doubleheader on Saturday for a 3-0 weekend record at the BYU indoor tennis courts.

“Everybody on the roster got a win today and I was impressed with the team effort and grit,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “It was a tough weekend. Hats off to both Montana State and Northern Arizona, their players and coaching staff. I thought they fought hard. Our guys had to dig deep again today to get two wins.”

Sophomore Matthew Pearce clinched the match for BYU (6-3, 0-0 WCC) over Montana State (2-5, 1-0 Big Sky), while junior John Pearce clinched his second match of the weekend over NAU (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky).

Montana State Bobcats

In the first match of the day, the Cougars dominated doubles play with early victories at first and third doubles. Aidan Carrazedo and Scott Bohne, in his first match since a season-ending injury last year, downed Montana State’s Kasper Parlklo and Mateus Ceolin, 6-0, while Jacob Sullivan and John Pearce teamed up for a 6-2 win over Rok Sitar and Alexander Flink.

The Bobcats turned up the momentum in singles as every match but one was forced to three sets. Sam Tullis struck first for BYU, topping Flink, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, followed by Montana State’s lone victory as Sitak defeated Keaton Cullimore, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles.

Aidan Carrazedo finished next with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2) comeback win over Adrian Torrico at fourth singles before Matthew Pearce clinched the Cougars’ victory, 7-6(3), 6-7(1), 6-4, against Kellen Bates at the No. 2 slot. Garret Vincent and Derek Vincent also recorded singles wins to seal BYU’s 6-1 victory over Montana State.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

NAU’s Lucas Taylor and Tim Handel logged a 6-4 win over Jeremy Bourgeois and Matthew Pearce before Sullivan and Pearce notched their second doubles victory of the day on Court 1, defeating Ruben Montano and Sebastian Eguez, 7-5. Cullimore and Tullis finished seconds later with a 7-5 win of their own to clinch the doubles point over Felix Schumann and Thomas Ficher.

The Cougars opened singles play with victories at first and third singles. Cullimore took down Handel in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, as Matthew Pearce regained control in the third set to beat Taylor, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Trailing 3-0, the Lumberjacks pushed for a comeback. Schumann pulled out a three-set win over Bourgeois, and Eguez outlasted Sullivan in a third-set tiebreak. John Pearce then clinched the match, 4-2, as he bested Montano, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 5 singles.

BYU hosts Utah on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m. MST, at the indoor tennis courts before traveling to Idaho to take on Boise State on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu