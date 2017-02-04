Mitt Romney, second from right, greets Maureen Andrus, Mary Lou Kohout and Owen Andrus, left to right, at the 2002 Winter Olympics 15th Anniversary Community Festival at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

MIDWAY — Every February, Jeri Beeston puts on the white tracksuit with the Olympic logo on it and carries her Olympic torch through her Orem neighborhood.

“I go on my walks and runs with it every year in February,” said Beeston, a participant in the 2002 Torch Relay who wore her outfit and carried her torch Saturday to Soldier Hollow for a 15th anniversary celebration of the Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games. “It was by far (better) than my expectations.”

Beeston was one of more than 150 people who chose to mark the anniversary by attending what turned out to be a reunion of volunteers, athletes and organizing officials.

Chris Riggle, 70, of Sandy, wore her volunteer’s coat as she prepared to watch the FIS Nordic Junior World Championships.

“I needed a new ski outfit,” she said with a laugh when asked why she was one of 60,000 people who applied to fill the 25,000 volunteer spots in 2002. “I wanted to volunteer for the Paralympics, but I got put into wardrobe, which disappointed me.”

It turned out the job was much more fulfilling than she expected, as she was selected to help with the opening and closing ceremonies.

“I really lucked out,” she said. “I didn’t know what that would lead to.”

The man who led the Salt Lake Organizing Committee made his way through the festivities at a leisurely pace, stopping to shake hands, pose for pictures and trade Olympic memories on his way to the lectern set up overlooking the Soldier Hollow cross country course.

“It brings back wonderful memories, doesn’t it? To come to this place, to see one another and remember the extraordinary experiences we had together 15 years ago,” Mitt Romney told the crowd between races.

“And I re-live those, time and time again. In some respects, what happened here (at Solider Hollow) was fitting for our whole experience.”

Romney recounted the story of Italian cross country skier Stefania Belmondo, who fell from first to 10th place after her ski pole broke. The coach of another team offered her a replacement, but at 5 feet 1 inch, it was far too long. She struggled on until a teammate could get her a replacement.

“She skied her heart out and came in and won the gold medal,” he said. “We kind of had an experience like that here ourselves. We started off pretty high, and then it got pretty low. Then we came back, and these Games, as Fraser (Bullock) said, were the best Olympic Winter Games the world has ever seen. And you all deserve congratulations because you were part of that and made it happen.”

The festivities began before Romney arrived, and they continued after he left. With face-painting, balloon artists and food trucks, it could have been a celebration of almost any kind. But the booth featuring Olympic pins — an aspect of the Games that Utah received notoriety for — the original Olympic mascots, and the cowboys who turned an Olympic appearance into a business made Saturday's event a unique affair that delighted Olympic fans hungry for another Games experience.

Lannie “The Marshal” Scopes was riding his horse near the Soldier Hollow course during a World Cup when international journalists spotted them and became enamoured with the idea of Old West icons.

Scopes and Craig “Creek “ Johnson set up a cowboy village display, complete with breakfast, and delighted thousands of visitors to the Soldier Hollow course.

“We howdied about a quarter of a million people in 30 different languages,” Scopes said. “All of which, I’ve just about forgotten.”

That Olympic experience turned into a business that continues to this day.

“It was hard to know,” he said. “No, I didn’t think it would (become a business). … This is like old home week.”

After roping Romney, he said he still makes appearances at the World Cups at the Utah Olympic Oval. The two said they had many highlights, including singing for the king and queen of Sweden and making breakfast for NBC’s Al Roker.

“There were so many things,” Scopes said. “The whole thing was awesome. And doing the Paralympics after that, to me, was even more fun because the whole hype of the media was gone and it was just about the spirit of the individual athletes.”

From volunteers to Romney, those who chose to mark the anniversary with the celebration in Midway were unanimous in their affection for those 17 days in February of 2002 and in their hope that Utah could once again host the Winter Games.

“I think they’ll be back,” Romney said. “I just don’t know when.”