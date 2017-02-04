Video replay: Watch all three days of competition

OREM — Shannon Mortensen straightened the four state championship drill team rings on the chain that hung from her neck as she and the Copper Hills drill team anxiously awaited the announcement that her dancers and their classmates were already celebrating.

Copper Hills High School won its fifth straight 5A state championship by sweeping all five categories — military, dance and kick — at UVU’s UCCU Center Saturday night.

“It gets hard, but it never gets old,” Mortensen said. “I’m super proud of the girls. We have a really difficult region, and we had a girl fall in military and break her ankle at region. State was a week later, so the girls had a lot of work to do … and I’m so happy for them.”

Bingham earned second place, while Herriman took third, Pleasant Grove was fourth and Layton finished in fifth place.

Copper Hills captain Sidney Blair said there aren’t words to explain the demands of the sport that is both an art form and a grueling competition.

“It was indescribably hard,” the senior said as her teammates were mobbed by hundreds of students who made the trip to Orem. “I don’t even know how to begin explaining it. Every year it gets harder. This year was the most challenging. … It feels so good. It feels better than any other year.” Several major injuries forced the team to make adjustments, which throws off timing and changes choreography.

“This feeling is so overwhelming,” Blair said.

Because drill is both a sport and an art form and the young women who compete are also performing, dancers have to find a way to balance the two sometimes competing demands.

“Physically you have to be so prepared,” Blair said. “But mentally and emotionally you have to please the crowd and the judges. I think it’s so much more than a physical sport.”

Blair said she learned more than dance and drill steps.

“I take the world from this,” she said. “I learned so many life lessons that I’ll take with me forever — from responsibility to always being on time, to being prepared, to doing things not only for yourself but for others.”

Copper Hills finished first in all three categories — military, dance and kick. In dance, Bingham was second, Herriman third, Layton fourth and Pleasant Grove earned fifth. In dance, Bingham was second, Pleasant Grove was third, Herriman fourth and Layton fifth. In kick, Herriman finished second, Bingham third, Pleasant Grove fourth and Brighton earned fifth.

Bountiful returned to the top of the podium in the 4A competition as it won both military and kick and finished second in dance.

Kenzie Kasteler, captain of the team, said Bountiful set a goal very early to do what it couldn’t manage last season.

“Last year we took third,” she said. “So it was one of our biggest goals to come back on top, and we did it. I’m so proud of my team. It was all worth it.”

Like Blair, she said it is so demanding that sometimes dancers question their passion but never their commitment.

“It’s hard because it’s very demanding on your body,” she said. “And team work is very important in this.”

In 4A military, Hillcrest finished second, Uintah third, Maple Mountain fourth and Corner Canyon earned fifth. In dance, Hillcrest finished first, Bountiful was second, Maple Mountain earned third, Uintah fourth and Bonneville earned fifth.

In 4A kick, Bountiful won, Maple Mountain was second, Uintah was third, Hillcrest fourth and Corner Canyon was fifth.

In 1A drill, Duchesne won its 14th straight championship, sweeping all categories. The win streak is a state record for consecutive state drill championships.

Parowan earned second place overall and took second place in all categories as well. Monticello placed third overall with a fourth-place finish in military, third place in dance and third place in kick.

Piute finished fourth overall with a third place in military and fourth place in dance and kick. Rich High took fifth place overall with fifth-place finishes in all three categories.

In 2A, South Sevier won the overall with a first place in military, second place in dance and first place in kick. South Summit was second with a third place in military, first place in dance, and second place in kick.

Manti finished third with a second place in military and third place in dance and kick. Kanab finished fourth with a fourth-place finish in all three categories. Emery earned fifth place with fifth-place finishes in military and dance. Gunnison was fifth place in kick.

In 3A, Dixie won the state championships with a first-place finish in military, third place in dance and second place in kick. Juan Diego was second with a third place in military, fourth place in dance and first place in kick.

Desert Hills earned third place overall with a fifth-place finish in military, first place in dance and third place in kick. Logan earned fourth place overall with a fourth-place finish in military and fifth place in kick.

Ridgeline earned fifth place overall with a second place in military. It didn’t place in the top five in the other two categories. Canyon View earned fifth place in dance and fourth place in kick.