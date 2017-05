Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Kansas St. at West Virginia, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, FOX, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

North Carolina St. at Wake Forest, ROOT, 10 a.m.

Seton Hall at St. John’s, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Texas A&M at Florida, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Clemson at Duke, KMYU, 11 a.m.

Kentucky at Alabama, CBS, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Pitt, KJZZ, 11 a.m.

Creighton at DePaul, Fox Sports 1, noon

Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN, noon

Kent St. at Toledo, CBSSN, noon

Miami at Louisville, ESPN2, noon

TCU at Baylor, ESPNU, noon

Women: Iowa St. at Kansas St., ROOT, noon

UMass at St. Joseph’s, NBCSP, 12:30 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier, FOX, 12:30 p.m.

Butler at Providence, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Portland at LMU, ROOT, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., ESPN2, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, ALT, 2 p.m.

Women: San Francisco at BYU, BYUtv, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, NBCSP, 2:30 p.m.

Washington at Utah, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., ROOT, 4 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, KMYU, 4 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., ESPN2, 4 p.m.

UConn at UCF, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, KMYU, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi St., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona St., Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Gonzaga at St. Mary's, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

Warriors at Thunder, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Cal at Arizona, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Celtics at Jazz, ROOT, 8 p.m.

Oregon at USC, Pac-12, 8:30 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, ROOT NW/Spectrum SN, 9 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

UFC 208 prelims, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Allianz Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Maybank Championship, GOLF, 8 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Stanford at UCLA, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Utah at Oregon St., Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

AMA Supercross, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

NHL

Sharks at Flyers, NHLTV, 11 a.m.

Avalanche at Rangers, ALT, 5 p.m.

Blues at Canadiens, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

RUGBY

Worcester vs. Saracens, NBCSP, 10:30 a.m.

SKIING

Alpine World Championships, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

FIS World Cup, NBCSP, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Arsenal vs. Hull, NBCSP, 5:30 a.m.

Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Watford, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Everton, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

Stanford at Cal, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

TRACK

Millrose Games, NBC, 2 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Utah Valley at Chicago St., AM-960, 1 p.m.

Washington at Utah, AM-700, 2:30 p.m.

Warriors at Thunder, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah St., FM-95.9, 7 p.m.

Celtics at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., AM-1430, 8 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 9 p.m.