Utah State's track and field teams continue improvement as the Aggies collected seven event titles at the Boise State-hosted Jacksons/New Balance Invitational, held Friday and Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.

On the men's side, senior AJ Boully and sophomore Leaugen Fray were the Aggies that made the most impact. Boully won both the 60m hurdles and 200m with times of 8.06 and 21.44, respectively. Boully's 200m time ranks 10th all-time in school history.

Fray won the high jump by clearing a personal-best height of 2.11m, which ranks tied for sixth all-time in USU history. Additionally, Fray won the long jump with a leap of 7.41m, which is tied for the fourth-best spot in school history.

"AJ Boully and Leaugen Fray did great today," said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. "With AJ, we were just trying to switch up the speeds, getting him some more repetitions before conference, and Leaugen was able to set personal records in the long jump and high jump. Overall, it was a great weekend and we accomplished what we needed to."

In other Aggie men's action, freshman Michael Bluth won the 400m with a time of 47.58.

On the women's side, sophomore Brenn Flint won the shot put with a personal-best toss of 14.92m, moving her to fifth all-time in USU history. Also, Flint has now won the shot put in four-straight meets.

Senior Christine Van Brocklin-Parker pulled away to win the women's 800m with a time of 2:14.93, giving the Aggies their final total of seven event winners.

Utah State track and field returns to action next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at a trio of meets, including the Boise State Team Challenge, the Arkansas-hosted Tyson Invitational and the New Mexico-hosted Don Kirby Elite Invitational.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.