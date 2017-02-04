Utah State's group of multi-eventers made great strides as sophomore Alyssa Hirschi and freshman Niki Xydona placed seventh and eighth, respectively, at the New Mexico Collegiate Track and Field Classic held Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Hirschi is now ranked eighth all-time in USU history after she placed seventh in the pentathlon with 3,482 points.

Hirschi's highlights include a third-place tie in the high jump (1.64m), a fifth-place finish in the 800m (2:27.99) and a seventh-place mark in the shot put (10.10m).

Additionally, Xydona moved to ninth all-time in school history as she placed eighth in the pentathlon with 3,463 points.

Xydona's best marks included a tie for third in the high jump (1.64m), a fourth-place leap in the long jump (5.42m) and an eighth-place finish in the 60m hurdles (9.22).

"Alyssa and Niki did a great job of keeping it together," said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. "I sometimes forget that they are so young because they both set personal bests in the 60m hurdles and Alyssa got a personal best in the high jump."

Utah State track and field returns to action next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at a trio of meets, including the Boise State Team Challenge, the Arkansas-hosted Tyson Invitational and the New Mexico-hosted Don Kirby Elite Invitational.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.