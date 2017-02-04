Double-figure performances from Makenzi Pulsipher, Kalani Purcell and Cassie Broadhead helped BYU to a 39-point 77-38 victory over Portland at the Chiles Center on Saturday.

“I thought we played well defensively today,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “As great of a player as Cassie (Broadhead) is on offense, she played outstanding defense. Kalani (Purcell) and Makenzi (Pulsipher) also played great defensively. People don’t give Makenzi enough credit on defense.”

Pulsipher led the Cougars with a game-high 16 points. Nine of her 16 came from behind the arc. Purcell recorded her 13th double-double of the season, tallying 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Broadhead added 10 points and four rebounds.

BYU (14-9, 8-4 West Coast Conference) led for the entirety of the game, shooting 48.1 percent from the field to Portland’s (4-19, 2-10 WCC) 19.2 percent.

The Cougars started the game on a 6-0 run, backed by six points from Jasmine Moody. With 4:28 to go in the first quarter, Purcell found a cutting Broadhead for the backdoor layup to give BYU the 8-1 lead.

Purcell then recorded a quick four points to extend the Cougar lead to 11, 12-1. BYU held Portland to 0-of-11 shooting and just three free throws in the first quarter, taking the 14-3 lead into the second quarter of play. Three points are the lowest amount of points allowed by BYU in a quarter all season.

BYU began the second quarter on a 4-0 run with both baskets coming from junior forward Amanda Wayment. After a Portland score in the paint, Purcell found Kristine Nielson on the fast break for another basket, increasing the Cougar lead to 15, 20-5.

At the 2:30 mark, Pulsipher gave BYU its biggest lead of the game to that point, 29-11, as she converted her first 3-pointer of the contest. The Cougars took the 31-13 lead into halftime. Purcell led the Cougars with eight points and 10 rebounds going into the break.

Midway through the third quarter, Pulsipher and Nielson hit back-to-back treys to give BYU the 39-15 lead. With 6:06 to go in the third, Pulsipher hit another 3-point field goal, her third of the game.

The Cougars then went on a 10-4 run, fueled by five points from Purcell and Pulsipher, respectively. Brenna Chase put BYU on top, 61-23, as she dribbled the full length of the court for the layup. BYU took the 61-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

With 7:28 to go in the game, Micaelee Orton converted a 3-pointer to give the Cougars the 67-28 advantage. MaCayla Hanks scored her first bucket of the game with 2:56 left in the fourth quarter to put BYU up, 69-32. Hitting her first field goal of the game, Haley Rydalch buried a three, giving her a season- and career-high three points.

BYU women’s basketball returns to the Marriott Center on Thursday to take on Pepperdine. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. MST, and will be broadcast on BYUtv and simulcast on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143. Links to live stats and other media can be found on the BYU women’s basketball schedule page.