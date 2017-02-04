We had some guys that were sleeping, but we had really good performances by some guys, so I’m proud of the guys that responded.

STANFORD, Calif. — Maples Pavilion has been one place where the Utah basketball team has not won since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Surely this would be the year the Utes finally broke through with a win, considering that the Cardinal were struggling with a 3-7 league record under first-year coach Jerod Haase and the Utes have been one of the league’s better teams in league play.

Nope, it didn’t happen for the Utes this year, thanks to a terrific game by Stanford junior forward Reid Travis and some poor defense by the Utes as the Cardinal took an 81-75 victory Saturday afternoon at Maples.

Stanford, which was beaten by Colorado two nights earlier, played one of its better games of the year, according to Haase, in improving to 12-11 on the season. The Cardinal shot 54.5 percent, including a red-hot 64.3 percent in the second half when the game was decided.

In previous years, the Utes have come close at Maples, losing by three in 2012, by one in 2014 and by two in overtime last year. They led for parts of this game, but Stanford dominated the final five minutes to pull out the victory.

To Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, the loss was due to a variety of factors.

Defensive breakdowns … poor guard play … dismal free throw shooting … not high enough energy after Thursday’s double-overtime loss at Cal — all played a part in the upset loss.

“We had some guys that were sleeping, but we had really good performances by some guys, so I’m proud of the guys that responded,” Krystkowiak said, presumably referring to reserve forward Tyler Rawson, who had his best game of the season with 20 points, and Kyle Kuzma, who had his 14th double-double of the year with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

But the Ute coach also said, “For some guys it was low-energy,” probably referring to his guards, who didn’t help out much in going 8 for 25 from the field and allowing Stanford one of its better shooting nights of the season.

“We need multiple guys,” Krystkowiak said. “The backcourt, it needs to be better for us to win on the road. We can’t just have the frontcourt with that kind of production. We didn’t get a whole lot from the guard line. It certainly needs to improve.”

The Utes got most of their points from the front line as David Collette scored 12 points, in addition to Kuzma’s 18 and Rawson’s 20 off the bench. Among the wing players, Lorenzo Bonam managed just seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, Sedrick Barefield and Parker Van Dyke each went 2 for 7 from the field, while JoJo Zamora and Devon Daniels were each 1 of 4 from the field.

Defensively, the Utes had no answer for Travis, who burned the Utes inside, particularly over the final eight minutes when he scored 11 of his points as Stanford came back from a four-point deficit.

The Utes had overcome a 32-31 halftime lead and taken their largest lead of the night since the first half, at 58-54 with 8:41 left. Then Travis scored back-to-back baskets, working inside.

It was tied 60-60 when a big call went against the Utes and turned the momentum in Stanford’s favor when Kuzma was whistled for an offensive foul on a drive. Instead of the Utes getting a possible 3-point play, Stanford came down and Dorian Pickens hit a 3-pointer with 6:39 left and Utah never got closer.

“We had some breakdowns,” said Krystkowiak. “Reid did a nice job around the basket and outmanned us for some offensive rebounds and put-backs. They hit some threes off of some blown coverage so our defense needs to be a heck of a lot better. They made some big shots.”

Besides Travis, Stanford got 14 points apiece from Pickens and Robert Cartwright and 13 from Marcus Allen.

The Utes return home to play Washington State Thursday night, followed by Washington on Saturday afternoon. The Utes will play Stanford again on March 4 in Salt Lake.