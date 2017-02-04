It’s good to see him snap out of it a little bit and give us some good production.

STANFORD — The one bright spot, perhaps the only bright spot in Utah’s 81-75 loss to Stanford Saturday afternoon at Maples Pavilion, was the play of junior Tyler Rawson.

The Salt Lake Community College transfer from American Fork scored a career-high 20 points in 20 minutes of action off the bench and helped keep the Utes close all day.

“Ty had one of his better games from the perimeter,” said Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak. “It’s good to see him snap out of it a little bit and give us some good production.”

When asked if he was surprised by Rawson’s performance that included 5-of-7 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, Kystkowiak said, “It’s a pleasant surprise. We know Ty can play. He took four really good threes. He did a nice job defensively. I know he’s capable.”

The 6-foot-10 Rawson had not scored in double figures since the Utah Valley game on Dec. 6 when he had 14 points, and coming into the game he had only made one of his last 14 3-pointers and was 1 for 10 in Pac-12 play, where he was averaging just 3.5 points.

“It was good personally to see the hoop open up,” Rawson said. “But I’m more disappointed about the ending, and we’ve got to move forward to next week.”

Rawson said he’s been watching film and has noticed he hasn’t been shooting in rhythm. “Today the shots were a lot more rhythmic than the ones I’ve been taking,” he said.

FREE-THROW WOES: It’s been a tough free-throw shooting year for the Utes, who came into the game ranked No. 214 in the nation at 68.4 percent.

They’ll drop a few more notches after Saturday’s game.

Utah made just 13 of 22 from the foul line — 59.1 percent — including a few 1-and-1 front ends. It didn’t please Krystkowiak, who has been spending extra time in practice trying to help the Utes improve at the line.

“I can’t get over it,” he said. “Free throws are not a little thing — it’s a big thing, so I don’t know what’s taking place. We put a bunch of time in, but are coming up short. We’ve got to exorcise that demon coming down the stretch, and guys got to start feeling more confidence and stepping up there and making them.”

Stanford also struggled at the free-throw line with a worse percentage than Utah at 53.8 percent on 14 of 26.

GAME NOTES: The big news around here was the 1,000th career victory by Stanford women’s coach Tara VanDerveer Friday night at Maples Pavilion. A billboard near the campus signifying VanDerveer’s accomplishment was already up Saturday, and she got a rousing ovation from the crowd during a timeout. … The Utes play two home games this week against Washington State Thursday and Washington on Saturday afternoon. Then they go on the road for three road games at Oregon, Oregon State and Colorado. … The Utes and Cardinal play again on March 4 in the final game of the regular season at the Huntsman Center. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m.