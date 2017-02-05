Nothing can escape the swirling black hole gravity of President Donald Trump. He pulls everything into his orbit. We intended to focus on local issues, but feel compelled to comment on the tumult in Washington and its impacts on Utah politics.

By executive order, Trump curtailed refugee programs and banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days. Because of the edict’s religious connotations, what obligations do Utah political leaders have to object or defend the president's actions?

Pignanelli: " Republicans are exhausted. It's so hard to keep up … it is such a steady rain of things that they have to confront Trump on that it has been emotionally exhausting.” — Ana Navarro, GOP commentator

Yeah, I am an Italian-Irish mackerel-snapper papist. But I'm also a fourth-generation Utahn raised by devout Catholic parents to love this state’s deep heritage of prevailing against religious persecution. Our home was adorned with crucifixes, but Brigham Young was among the pantheon of heroes admired for incredible leadership and courage. We treasured the stories of the brave pioneers harassed by federal and state government officials for decades, while transforming this desert into paradise.

So I believe Utahns have an insightful perspective on any official government activity that targets religious beliefs.

All visitors, job seekers and immigrants to this country should be carefully vetted to prevent violent intruders. Such investigations are an integral element of governmental public safety obligations. However, the controversial order is a sloppy attempt to carry through a campaign promise to bar members of a specific faith from entering the country.

Therefore, Utah leaders need to be especially outspoken in their suspicions and concerns regarding this order. I may drink a different type of grape juice than that consumed by my Mormon brothers and sisters, but I fervently share their American ideal of freedom from official persecution.

Webb: I believe my country should welcome refugees, within reason. I also believe immigration should be reformed with compassionate policies. But it’s a stretch to say Trump’s action demonstrates religious bigotry. Dozens of Muslim-majority countries are not affected. Muslims can enter the country if they’re not from the designated nations. Trump is not targeting Muslims, he’s targeting nations where terrorists exist and are likely to try to come to America. I doubt the policy will work very well, but I don’t believe it’s religious prejudice, and it isn’t equivalent to bigotry targeting early Mormons.

What was dreadful about the executive orders was the way they were rolled out. Years ago, when I worked for Gov. Mike Leavitt, we had a rule stating that only 40 percent of the success of any program or big decision is determined by the intrinsic rightness of the decision or program itself. Sixty percent of the success of a decision or program is determined by how it is communicated and rolled out — whether stakeholders are fully engaged, who is advised in advance, what input is solicited, how opponents are treated, and so forth. It is really hard work to do all of that, but absolutely necessary, especially for a highly controversial decision.

White House staffers were embarrassingly amateurish in the way they handled these matters.

Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and also issued a flurry of executive orders. What are the ramifications for Utah?

Pignanelli: Beyond constitutional concerns, executive orders give impression to Americans that somebody is "actually doing something" in Washington. If Trump continues unabated in this activity, he and predecessor Barack Obama (also not shy about issuing these edicts) will have cemented dangerous perceptions that the Oval Office is the center of active government.

So Republicans must defy Trump’s encroaching executive authority. The Utah delegation can lead this effort by ensuring Gorsuch will be responsive to judicial challenges against an aggressive president.

Webb: In contrast to the botched executive orders on refugee programs and the temporary travel ban, the Trump team handled the Gorsuch nomination superbly. The announcement was well orchestrated, and an outpouring of support ensued (along with expected opposition). Gorsuch is a Westerner who understands public lands issues. It was a good choice and he will, no doubt, be confirmed.

Trump’s executive orders fulfilled campaign promises and nullified some of Obama’s orders. Imagine a politician who keeps campaign promises! Scandalous!

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch is in the middle of confirmation fights for the Gorsuch nomination and several Trump Cabinet nominations. Will the president get his team?

Pignanelli: GOP traditionalists may balk at Trump securing his entire team and thereby send a signal the Capitol is not to be ignored. So a few nominees are not approved.

Webb: Hatch has enormous clout in Washington and is playing a major role in several Trump nominations, including Gorsuch. Let’s be honest. The Washington establishment, the media, the Hollywood elites and academic snobs are horrified, awestruck, disbelieving and utterly disgusted that someone they consider a vulgar, unwashed hooligan is now the leader of the free world. But don’t underestimate Trump.