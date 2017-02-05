SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Shurtleff called the shots. John Swallow brought in the money. Tim Lawson did the dirty work.

The three men were allegedly part of a tangled web orchestrated to put and keep Shurtleff and Swallow in the Utah Attorney General's Office and bring in money to keep them there. All three were charged with a bundle of crimes in connection with the relationship.

But Shurtleff no longer faces criminal charges, and Lawson died before his case was resolved, leaving only Swallow to stand before a jury of his peers.

Swallow, 54, goes on trial Tuesday — barring any unforeseen delay — in the most high-profile and unprecedented criminal case involving a politician in state history. The trial begins more than four years after allegations against him first surfaced.

The planned 16-day trial comes after highly publicized federal, state and legislative investigations that forced the first-term Republican attorney general from office and ultimately brought criminal charges against him.

"This is rare that it is going to trial," said Kent Morgan, a defense attorney and former Salt Lake County prosecutor. Cases involving politicians, he said, are typically settled outside a courtroom.

Prosecutors allege Swallow engaged in a five-year long criminal conspiracy starting in 2008.

Specifically, he is charged with pattern of unlawful activity, accepting a gift, three counts of receiving or soliciting a bribe, money laundering and making false statements, all second-degree felonies. He also faces three counts of evidence tampering, misuse of public money and obstruction of justice, all third-degree felonies, and one misdemeanor charge of falsifying a government record.

Swallow has maintained his innocence and calls the charges politically motivated.

The state has laid out various scenes where Swallow allegedly took part in illegal activity, but it has not connected it to specific crimes in charging documents. Presumably, that would unfold during the trial.

"The difficulty that the prosecution will face in this case is drawing a connection between anything that was received by Mr. Swallow and anything that was given in exchange for that consideration," Morgan said.

Key players in John Swallow's trial These are some of the main figures in former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's public corruption trial. John Swallow Former Republican Utah attorney general on trial for alleged public corruption. He is the only person still facing criminal charges after sweeping investigations that led to his resignation less than a year into his first term. He insists he is innocent and claims the charges are politically motivated. Mark Shurtleff Former three-term GOP attorney general initially charged along with Swallow. He will figure heavily into the trial, though prosecutors dropped the criminal case against him last summer. He could be called as a defense witness. Jeremy Johnson Imprisoned St. George businessman whose accusations against Swallow launched federal, state and legislative investigations. He claims Swallow helped arrange payments to lobby then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., to derail a Federal Trade Commission probe of Johnson's internet marketing company. Marc Sessions Jenson Salt Lake businessman who served time in prison for selling unregistered securities. He claims he paid for Shurtleff, Swallow and Lawson trips to a posh Southern California resort where they extorted him for money and favors. Tim Lawson Shurtleff's self-described "fixer" who Jenson says was his conduit to the attorney general. He intimidated and threatened people who he believed crossed Shurtleff. Prosecutors charged him with several crimes associated with the scandal, but he died in August. Scott Williams He took over as Swallow's attorney in November 2015. He has tried multiple avenues to get the charges against Swallow dropped or the trial delayed. A University of Utah law graduate, he has represented high-profile clients Wanda Barzee, Josh Powell and Nathan Sloop. Chou Chou Collins Assistant Salt Lake County district attorney and lead prosecutor. She is a graduate of Tulane University and University of Utah law school. Kirk Torgensen Former chief deputy attorney general. He questioned Shurtleff and Swallow trips to the Pelican Hill resort. Prosecutors had him arrested last month because they believed he would not show up to testify for the trial. The judge ordered him to be available. Harry Reid Former U.S. Senate majority leader. Jeremy Johnson claims Swallow helped to arrange payments to lobby Reid. Marc Jenson claims Reid was part of a secret UTA meeting at his California office. Reid has disavowed any knowledge of the case. He is not on the witness list. Elizabeth Hruby-Mills Appointed as a 3rd District judge in 2011 by Gov. Gary Herbert. She has ruled against nearly every defense motion to dismiss the charges or postpone the trial and has been adamant about moving the case forward. Troy Rawlings Republican Davis County attorney. He prosecuted Shurtleff after his case was separated from Swallow's case. He dropped charges against Shurtleff last year, citing a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling on bribery laws and frustrations over federal agencies withholding what he saw as key evidence. He may or may not be called as a defense witness. Sim Gill Democratic Salt Lake County district attorney. He filed charges against Swallow and Shurtleff as co-defendants in July 2015. His office took over the Swallow case after it was separated from Shurtleff case. Steven Reich Washington, D.C., lawyer the Utah House hired to investigate Swallow for a special legislative committee. He concluded that Swallow had a figurative "For sale" sign on his office door. He is listed as a prosecution witness. Richard Rawle Founder of Check City who Jeremy Johnson says he paid to lobby Harry Reid on his behalf. Rawle paid Swallow thousands of dollars, allegedly out of that same money that Johnson paid Rawle. He died in December of 2012. Show All Close

120 witnesses

Prosecutors and defense lawyers will put more than 120 witnesses on the stand to testify, including possibly Shurtleff, who figures heavily in the case whether or not he appears in court.

If testimony at a hearing last month is any indication, it will appear that Shurtleff is on trial along with Swallow as the state tries to prove its conspiracy theory. But Shurtleff has no involvement in some of the accusations against Swallow.

Swallow's attorney Scott Williams has maintained there is no criminal triangle, that men playing golf at a ritzy club doesn't make a cabal. He contends no money flowed to Swallow and that elections are in the hands of voters.

Williams said Swallow was "ambushed" in a hearing late last month by a key prosecution witness' allegation that he extorted him over several years. He said the defense had never heard that story. He said it has changed his strategy and complained that he doesn't have time to prepare for the new development.

"It certainly has forced us to reorganize one plan of attack. It’s opened up a variety of new attacks that we didn’t know were available and that require the application of resources, investigation and other things that I laid out in court that can’t be done by Tuesday," he said.

Morgan said the defense could argue that politicians, including the attorney general, have an obligation to stay connected to their constituents, whether or not they're on the edge of the law.

"With respect to those individuals, to not listen to them would be a crime. But once you do listen to them you’ve got to exercise your judgment in an ethical way that’s consistent with your political beliefs, and Mr. Swallow did nothing more than that," he said the defense could argue.

That Swallow traveled to a posh Southern California resort nearly eight years ago on the dime of a wealthy Salt Lake businessman who was on probation after being prosecuted by the attorney general's office isn't in dispute.

And there's no argument that in 2010 he spent a couple of nights on a Lake Powell houseboat owned by a St. George entrepreneur who had contributed to his predecessor's re-election campaign and who had sought his legal opinion about processing online poker proceeds.

The question is whether Swallow broke the law with those activities and others on his way to becoming attorney general in a landslide election in 2012.

The U.S. Department of Justice Public Integrity Section declined to file criminal charges against Shurtleff or Swallow after conducting an investigation in 2013. But local FBI agents continued to work the case with state investigators, leading to the charges Swallow now faces.

Swallow's rise and fall from office played out like a gripping novel filled with unexpected twists and turns, and the final chapter has yet to be written. A jury of his peers over the next month will decide Swallow's immediate fate.

The Shurtleff connection

In 2008, Swallow was the lead fundraiser for Shurtleff's political campaigns. He told many people, including businessmen Marc Sessions Jenson and Jeremy Johnson, that he was Shurtleff's heir-apparent.

Over the next five years, Swallow alone, and sometimes with Shurtleff and Lawson, solicited campaign contributions from the telemarketing, negative option marketing and payday loan industries in exchange for help on specific issues and favorable treatment by the attorney general's office, according to court documents.

Shurtleff and Swallow were initially charged as co-defendants, but the cases were later separated. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill oversees the Swallow case.

Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings took the Shurtleff case but dropped the charges last summer, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that makes it more difficult to prosecute public officials for bribery, an inability to get key evidence from the federal investigation and concerns about whether Shurtleff could get a fair trial in the well-publicized case.

Williams has said he doesn't see any material difference in the two cases. He has tried to get the charges against Swallow thrown out using some of those same arguments to no avail.

Allegations of wrongdoing against Swallow surfaced in early January 2013, just a week into his first term as attorney general. Shurtleff, who didn't seek re-election after 12 years in office, had hired Swallow as his chief deputy in 2009 and groomed him for the top job.

Johnson claimed Swallow helped arrange a $250,000 payment to enlist then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in an effort to derail a Federal Trade Commission investigation into Johnson's internet marketing enterprise, iWorks.

Swallow is accused of receiving $23,500 from Richard Rawle, whom he introduced to Johnson as someone who could help him influence Reid. Rawle paid Swallow out of the $250,000 that Johnson paid him, prosecutors say.

Swallow then falsified invoices to make it appear he had done consulting work for Rawle on a Nevada cement project, according to the charges. He also failed to list the payments on his candidate financial disclosure or conflict of interest forms when he filed to run for attorney general in 2012, prosecutors say.

Jeremy Johnson

Johnson, who prosecutors say invested millions in troubled SunFirst Bank in St. George and started illegally processing online poker transactions, sought the attorney general's legal opinion on the practice. Swallow, who was chief deputy attorney general at the time, responded in a July 2010 email: "Jeremy, I am not aware of any such law in Utah that would prohibit what you are doing."

In 2011, Johnson approached Travis Marker, an attorney who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution, looking to help him resolve his case with the FTC. That summer, Marker met with Swallow about the parallel federal criminal case against Johnson on several occasions.

In a meeting at the state Capitol, Swallow told Marker that if Johnson gave him $120,000, there might be more options available to Johnson for resolving the criminal case, court documents allege.

Johnson ultimately went to trial on an 86-count fraud indictment. A federal jury acquitted him of all but eight counts of making false statements to a bank. He is serving an 11-year sentence in a federal prison in California.

Jenson and Lawson

Details of Swallow and Shurtleff's questionable activities trickled and sometimes cascaded out from various sources in 2013, including businessman Jenson who was in prison at the time.

Jenson described in a hearing last month how he hired a bevy of lawyers to stave off criminal fraud charges the attorney general's office was considering against him. He said he was frustrated that they weren't making progress.

An acquaintance introduced Jenson to Lawson, who told him he "handled" things for Shurtleff. Lawson became Jenson's conduit to Shurtleff. Prosecutors say Jenson paid Lawson at least $120,000 over two years.

Jenson testified that in late 2007 or early 2008, Shurtleff "planted" Swallow on him as a more "sophisticated" person than Lawson to deal with. Jenson said Shurtleff told him that Swallow needed to make some money before he brought him into the attorney general's office.

Jenson claimed he gave Swallow a $1.5 million lot in an exclusive ski and golf resort he was developing on Mount Holly in Beaver County. The project, however, was never completed. Swallow's attorney says there is no paperwork to prove the transaction.

Prosecutors — at Shurtleff's behest — reached a plea-in-abeyance agreement with Jenson in 2008 that included a fine but no jail time for selling unregulated securities. A 3rd District judge, however, rejected the deal as too lenient. The judge accepted a second plea agreement that also allowed Jenson to avoid jail but imposed $4.1 million in restitution.

Jenson testified in a hearing last month that Shurtleff and Swallow told him not to worry about paying the money back, implying that they would take care of it.

Lawson, who described himself as Shurtleff's "fixer," arranged trips for Shurtleff and Swallow to the upscale Pelican Hill Resort near Newport Beach, where Jenson had moved after the plea deal. Jenson says he paid for airfare, lodging, food, golf and other amenities. He claims they shook him down for money and favors.

Jenson has also testified that during one of those trips, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and Reid attended a “secret" meeting in his office involving Utah Transit Authority officials and developers working on a train station project. Hughes, who was not speaker, but was a legislator and UTA board chairman at the time, vehemently denies being there and has offered proof of his whereabouts during that time period.

Though Jenson claims Swallow and Shurtleff used him for money and favors, the attorney general's office ultimately put him in prison for failing to pay the court-ordered restitution in 2011. He served four years of a 10-year sentence and was released in 2015.

Prosecutors charged Lawson, who suffered several health problems, with racketeering, tax evasion, retaliation against a witness and obstructing justice in December 2013. He died last August before going to trial.

Data destroying spree

In addition to the state and federal investigations into alleged public corruption, the Utah House of Representatives created a special investigative committee in 2013 to look at Swallow. The committee made its findings available to criminal investigators.

The committee concluded after a four-month, $4 million investigation that Swallow — who served three terms in the Utah House and ran two unsuccessful congressional campaigns — hung a veritable "For sale sign" on his office door. It also alleged that Swallow destroyed a voluminous amount of computer and cellphone data and falsified documents.

A meeting with Johnson at a Krispy Kreme shop in Orem in April 2012 so rattled then-attorney general candidate Swallow that he went on a spree of destroying data and creating documents to cover any appearance of wrongdoing, the Utah House investigation concluded.

During the meeting that Johnson secretly recorded, Swallow feared that if his involvement with Johnson became public, it could cost him the election and make him the target of a criminal investigation.

Swallow then told a campaign staffer to buy a prepaid or "burner" cellphone with cash so that it couldn't be traced back to him, according to court documents.

Also in 2012, Swallow claims to have lost an external hard drive during a flight from Phoenix to Salt Lake City.

In January 2013, Swallow said his home computer crashed. That same month, the state issued him a new iPad, iPhone and MacBook Pro laptop computer. He claimed he lost a large volume of his work email migrating to the Google email system. But prosecutors allege Swallow deleted the emails.

In February 2013, Swallow said he lost his iPad on a trip to Washington, D.C. Later that year, his assistant tried to retrieve his electronic calendar and noticed deleted appointments in 2009, 2010 and 2011, according to charges.

The lieutenant governor's office launched a probe that found Swallow violated financial disclosure laws in his 2012 campaign. It took no action against him because he had resigned before the results were released. It also made its report available to criminal investigators.

According to the charges, Swallow financially benefited from a fundraising effort with Timothy and Jennifer Bell, who had sued Bank of America over its foreclosure practices in 2011. The attorney general's office intervened in the case to prevent the bank from conducting non-judicial foreclosures in Utah, representing thousands of Utahns whose property faced foreclosure.

The Bells hosted a fundraiser for Swallow's 2012 attorney general campaign that cost $28,000 to put on but that he reported on campaign finance disclosures as a $15,000 in-kind donation and later a $1,000 donation, the charges state.

In March 2013, Swallow told his campaign manager to refund Bell's in-kind donation to avoid "even the appearance of impropriety," according to court documents. The Bells did not receive a refund.

Swallow also met with Bank of America lobbyists and told a division chief in the attorney general's office that he might have given the bank the impression that if the Bells' case was settled, the state would drop out of the lawsuit. The Bells later accepted a loan modification from the bank. Shurtleff pulled the state out of the lawsuit during his last days in office.