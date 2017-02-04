SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s gymnastics team suffered some midseason bumps Saturday in its 196.45-195.725 win over No. 15 Cal. It was No. 4 Utah’s lowest overall score this season in a meet that found the two teams tied at the halfway point (97.7), marking the first time Utah hasn’t led this year.

Much of the struggles came on bars, where the Red Rocks’ 48.425 denoted the first time the team has not cleared the 49.0 plane in an event this season. The poor score came after sophomore Kari Lee had a plethora of problems in her routine and then Baely Rowe fell in the final spot. Rowe’s fall, which was uncharacteristic for the senior, meant her 9.275 had to be counted in favor of Lee’s 8.9.

Bars came after a vault set that was a bit of a mixed bag as Rowe’s 9.875 start was followed up by a 9.725 by Macey Roberts and a 9.775 by Missy Reinstadtler. The newcomers are vying to stay in the lineup as Utah shuffles gymnasts around in an effort to replace Sabrina Schwab and Kim Tessen, who both recently suffered season-ending injuries.

Utah closed out the vault set with a 9.9 from MaKenna Merrell, a 9.825 from Tiffani Lewis and a 9.9 from MyKayla Skinner.

No. 4 Red Rocks took down previously unbeaten No. 15 Cal 196.450-195.725. A few of our favorite routines from today's meet! #goutes pic.twitter.com/5WIvn9MvVc — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 4, 2017

“We’re in the middle of the season, we’ve gone week after week after week — part of the season at this time is going through auto pilot. Like I said earlier, not every meet is going to go exactly the way you want, so we try to trust each other and keep the train rolling,” said Lewis.

“These meets of starting off a little bit wobbly definitely allow us to come in the next week and to be hungry and determined, and not take any meets for granted.”

Despite the slow start and struggles on bars, Utah pulled things together and regrouped for beam (49.275) before posting its best floor score of the year (49.475).

“I told them after the sleepy first half — we don’t have a halftime, but I told them, I said ‘look guys, we are exactly tied, and if you want to win, you have to be aggressive and determined, and don’t hold back the second half of this meet,’” said Utah co-head coach Tom Farden.

“I thought beam went really well, and then floor, they kicked it up another notch. Floor is indicative of what we want to see across the board.”

Across the board is something Utah has done for much of the year, maintaining consistency, as all four events’ averages resemble each other.

The key moment for Utah was in its best event — beam. It was the second time this season the Red Rocks have responded under pressure on beam — the other was when Merrell fell in the leadoff spot in Utah’s quad meet last month. Beam proved the most consistent event of the night with all six beamers in the 9.8 range, led by Lee and Merrell’s 9.875s. The score was a career-best for Merrell.

“Tom talked to us after (bars), calmed us down, said, 'look we’ve got a meet to finish,' and that’s exactly what we did,” said Rowe.

Floor featured three scores of 9.9 or higher from Lewis (9.9), Rowe (9.925) and Skinner (9.95). Rowe’s mark was a career-best, while Lewis tied her season high. Roberts led things off with a 9.85 to tie her season best.

Meet notes

Lone Peak High School graduate Mariah Peterson finished with a 9.725 on vault and 9.7 on floor for Cal. The Bears were without their best gymnast as Toni-Ann Williams tore her Achilles in practice Tuesday. It’s a huge loss for Cal and the conference.

Event winners

Merrell and Skinner tied for the vault title (9.9). Lewis was the winner on bars (9.85) with Cal’s Emily Richardson. Merrell and Lee won beam with 9.875 and Skinner won floor (9.95). Skinner also won her fifth-straight all-around title (39.5) with Merrell second at 39.375.