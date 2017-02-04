SALT LAKE CITY — The national debate over refugees and immigration prompted thousands of Utahns to fill the streets of downtown Salt Lake City Saturday to protest recently-enacted executive orders by President Donald Trump.

Crowds marched peacefully, some pushing baby strollers, some in wheelchairs, with many carrying signs and chanting, “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!”

Some vehicles passing by honked in support, while a few revved their engines loudly to apparently express their displeasure, including one silver diesel pickup that “blew coal” on demonstrators gathered at the corner of 100 South and State Street as it took off down the street just before the march stepped off.

The enthusiastic crowds eventually made the half-mile trek up the hill to the state Capitol where they gathered in the rotunda, flooding out all the way down the Capitol steps and across the lawn to the street below. Police cruisers blocked off the thoroughfare to maintain safety.

Salt Lake resident Naima Nawabi, 35, was among the mothers pushing toddlers in strollers during in the demonstration. She was just 2 years old when her parents came to the U.S. as refugees from Afghanistan during the Soviet invasion in the 1980s. It was that experience that makes her particularly sympathetic to the plight of so many other refugees today, she said.

“As an American — whether you’re Afghan or Muslim, wherever you’re from — you’re welcome here,” she said.

As for those who favor restrictions on refugee immigration, she believes there are many who may not fully understand the issue.

“Right now, some of the people that may be opposed to immigration perhaps may be speaking a bit louder and a lot of the people are speaking out of misinformation,” she said.

“At many points in history, we’ve all been immigrants,” Nawabi added. “We can’t and shouldn’t close our borders or homes to other people. We’re all in this together.”

Convincing opponents about the positive attributes of immigration, she said, should be among the top priorities as the debate continues moving forward.

The controversy surrounding the immigration issue prompted Adrian and Johanna Birkett of West Valley City to join the masses marching uphill Saturday. They felt an obligation, he said, to support the cause of immigrant and refugee inclusion in what has become a contentious national debate.

“We just felt we had to come out and show some solidarity will all of these people,” he said. “We want to let (leaders) know that you can’t treat people that way because it’s going to come back on us in the long run.”

Critics argue the policies unfairly target refugees and Muslims, while supporters contend the changes are needed to improve national security.

David Black and his family came from Bountiful to join the combined march. As practicing members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he said while some opponents are afraid of newcomers entering the country, there is a segment of the population that supports immigrants and acceptance of refugees.

“The LDS community in Utah has a lot of experience serving missions to foreign countries that broadens their perspective,” he said. “They can see that there isn’t an ‘us and them,’ we’re all brothers and sisters … and we don’t support (hatred and anger).”

Black noted that Trump’s recent policy decisions have prompted some large-scale demonstrations from many people around the country, including in Utah.

“The rhetoric from the Trump administration was so negative, so strong and full of fear and hatred that people are saying, ‘No!’” he explained.

That passionate support is what led some local advocates to organize the marches.

Fiston Mwesige, 23, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, helped organize one March for Refugees demonstration that started at the Wallace Bennett federal building on State Street. He said the protest was an effort to educate people about the refugee community.

“It’s only through awareness that we can build Utah into a better place to live,” he said.

Before coming to Utah, Mwesige lived in strife-ridden Congo until when, as a teenager, he, six siblings and an aunt were able to flee into neighboring Uganda where they were forced to stay in an overcrowded refugee camp for five years.

“It was really tough, as you could imagine,” he said. “Life in the refugee camp was really hard. There was not enough food.”

After years of subsistence in the camp, they were connected with representatives from the United Nations who were able to help them with the refugee immigration process, he said.

“It was only by God’s grace that we got out,” Mwesige said.

His family was able to successfully immigrate to Utah where they have lived for the past two years. Today, he is studying computer science and information systems at Salt Lake Community College and working at Ensign Peak Services, a local nonprofit working with refugee foster families.

While the message from the large crowd of marchers helps send a message of support, he would like to see even more support from the community for refugees who are trying to come to the United States to escape life-threatening dangers that are often common in their current environments.

“(We are) human beings, not animals. You should not be separated from your family,” Mwesige said. ”(This situation) really worries me a lot. I would like to see refugees treated with love, welcoming and support.”

For co-organizer, Naima Mohamed, the march was also personal, because she too was once a refugee.

Her family was resettled in the U.S. a decade ago from Somalia. Over the years, she has become a leader in the local Somali community, working to help families integrate into their new surroundings and build a sense of community.

“I am hoping the march will give refugees the chance to share their stories and experiences, and show our elected officials that this issue matters to us,” she said. “It is important that local refugees feel wanted, welcome, safe and visible during an uncertain time.”

Noting that Utah is home to refugees from all over the world, she said community events such as Saturday's marches provide “a great opportunity for Utahns to get out there and meet them.”

“Refugees are one of the world’s most marginalized groups, and often our stories are overlooked or forgotten as the conversation about us shifts to politics, national security and the economy,” Mohamed said. “These things are important, but it is critical that the American people remember that each refugee is a human with a story to tell. We are marching in solidarity to raise awareness of the refugee situation and how to get involved.”

She acknowledged that the recent actions by the Trump administration have caused her and others to become distressed as they worry about the future of U.S. policy regarding refugees.

“Our community members are fearful of their safety in the country and they are faced with uncertainty on whether their families whom they left behind will ever join them in the state anytime soon,” Mohamed said. “It is hard to hear about it and think about the families who knew they were on their way here and now they are stuck in middle of nowhere.”

Despite the uncertainty and turbulence, she is grateful for the outpouring of support from community members in Utah.

“Many people have reached out to our refugee communities to ensure that we are doing fine and that we are safe,” she said. “It truly means a lot for us and we do feel the love and support from most people of Utah. And honestly it has been a source of strength and hope for myself and the refugee community.”