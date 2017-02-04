Ah, yes, that unofficial national holiday known as Super Bowl Sunday is upon us again.

Much like Thanksgiving Day, the Super Bowl brings folks together each year for a 4F frenzy: football, family, friends and food (though not necessarily in that order).

After all, we've all known that guy who shows up for the junk-food feast while not even knowing who's playing in the big game. You know the type — he usually brings a $1.99 bag of chips and then gorges himself on all the drinks and snacks that everybody else brought to the party.

Well, for that guy's information, this year's showdown is between the New England Patriots — the Evil Empire of National Football League teams now making their NFL-record ninth appearance, with four championships since 2002 — and the Atlanta Falcons, who'll be making just their second all-time appearance. The only other time they got this far, back in 1999, they lost.

And if the game turns into a lopsided dog or the snacks go stale, there's always those great Super Bowl commercials to keep you interested.

Unfortunately, along with the aforementioned 4Fs, there's also a G that becomes very prevalent when the NFL's annual over-hyped championship game rolls around each year. And that G, of course, stands for gambling.

Whether it's buying a square or two on one of those hundred-square boards at your workplace, or a friendly wager between two friends, or the countless bets that are placed with sports book establishments leading up to the game, the amount of money wagered on the Super Bowl is absolutely staggering. Estimates are that Americans will bet $4.7 billion — yes, that's billion with a b — on this year's game, most of it illegally.

Along with the game's final outcome, people can bet on everything from who scores first in the game to the rushing, receiving and passing yardage totals for each of the principal players to the length of touchdowns and field goals to who'll be the game's MVP. It's mind-boggling how many different ways the game can be broken down.

And it never ceases to amaze me how many other goofy things people are actually allowed to bet on, too, if they choose to do such a thing, in the Las Vegas sports book establishments.

For example, and I'm not making this up, you could place a bet this year on the following:

Will country singer Luke Bryan be wearing blue jeans when he performs the national anthem? How long will it take him to sing it? Will he flub or forget any of the words to the anthem?

What color will halftime performer Lady Gaga's hair be? And what will be her opening and closing songs on the halftime show?

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning head coach at the end of the game?

Really? Can you believe that they actually offer people an opportunity to bet on such things? More so, can you believe that somebody actually would?

Such silliness. And yet somewhere in America, someone will actually put their hard-earned money down on such nonsense.

Since I generally tend to pull for the underdog, I'm pulling for the Falcons to pull an upset.

Here are five reasons why I think they will:

1) They've never won the championship before, so this franchise is long overdue. And because they've never won it, they're hungrier and want it more.

2) Led by quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones, they've got a more explosive offense and, in the dynamic tandem of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, a better running game than New England.

3) Though Atlanta's defense doesn't seem very strong, NFL sacks leader Victor Beasley is more than capable of making Tom Brady very uncomfortable in the pocket.

4) The Patriots' best receiver, tight end Rob Gronkowski, is injured and won't play.

5) Because the Falcons feel somewhat disrespected, they have a little chip on their shoulder — which is always a good thing when you're trying to shock the world.

Here are five reasons why I think the Falcons won't win it:

1) Patriots quarterback Tom Brady just might be the greatest of all time, and he's so accustomed to playing — and excelling — on the big stage.

2) Bill Belichick, New England's curmudgeon of a coach, is a master at getting his teams ready to play in this fishbowl-type atmosphere.

3) The Patriots have been there and done that so many times before, they likely won't be the least bit nervous. The Falcons, on the other hand, will be.

4) New England's defense is better than Atlanta's and will find ways to neutralize the Falcons' playmakers.

5) Brady and the Patriots have a chip on their shoulder, too, after the whole Deflategate fiasco from a couple years ago. So they're eager to force NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who suspended Brady for four games, have to hand over the Lombardi Trophy to Patriots' owner Robert Kraft, along with the game's MVP trophy to Brady.

My heart says I hope Atlanta wins, but my head's telling me it'll be another triumphant day for New England, darn it.

And I think Luke Bryan will be wearing jeans and will get through the anthem just fine — and, perhaps most importantly, I'm betting Lady Gaga's hair will be blonde.

EMAIL: rhollis@desnews.com