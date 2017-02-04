SALT LAKE CITY — Mitt Romney was in Park City Friday and Saturday, commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Deseret News reporter Lisa Riley Roche, a veteran of Olympics coverage and presidential politics, interviewed the former presidential candidate and leader of the successful Games and learned that the Olympics are the highlight of Romney's professional career, a career that might include more work or public service here in Utah.

We also reported that Romney has no regrets for his critical comments of Donald Trump, but believes the new president is off to a "strong start."

In the past few months we also reported that Jimmer Fredette scored 51 points for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association back in mid-November. Most recently, Jay Yeomans sat down for a Q&A to find out how Jimmer is coping with life in Shanghai, and learned his reaction to becoming a sensation in this China city, news that is making its way around the internet.

Romney? Jimmer? That prompted this posting from a commenter on the Romney story who goes by the moniker "at long last" from Kirksville, Missouri:

"It is time for Romney to sink into obscurity and leave the outside world alone. He has become very tiresome to hear about repeatedly in the (Deseret News). It is sort of like Jimmer stories — tiresome stories about expired '15 minutes of fame' types."

Perhaps you feel the same way. Is it old news? Is it news at all? Are these people worth following? I hear other comments related to "news fatigue" as the constant drumbeat of issues and newsmakers wears on readers.

Some felt that way this past week as we reported news, insights, commentary and updates on the local and national implications surrounding Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. We also explored views from followers of specific faiths, including the LDS faith, where members share a common belief system but very different reactions.

We understand news fatigue — we get it ourselves. But our motivation is to provide information that will help you sort out how you want to live your life. We want to start a conversation that is beneficial and productive, whether it's about President Trump, Mitt Romney or even Jimmer Fredette.

When Romney said Trump is off to a strong start, it prompted this comment on the story from a person identified as "Military Mom" in Herriman. She takes issue with the former presidential candidate, and writes in part:

"A strong start, really? From my perspective, here's a summary of the strong start of Trump and company: Trump speaks as if Frederick Douglas is still alive and compliments him for doing a great job; his nominee for Education secretary opposes a gun ban in schools because of the need to defend against grizzlies. … Trump tweets immediately after a French soldier was injured in a terrorist incident but says nothing regarding the murder of six Muslims during evening prayers at a Quebec mosque. And those are just the small things!"

"Christoph" from Brigham City has a different point of view, writing:

"Romney is correct, Trump has changed from spring of 2016 to 2017. He is more professional since winning. Our current president knows in his heart of hearts that religious people are not the unhappy ones."

They are different opinions, and that's the point. Others talked about Trump's Supreme Court nominee, or border security. The purpose of accurately reporting news is to give you context and perspective so you can make informed choices and perhaps engage in productive conversation to help others.

So how does Jimmer fit in? The arc of Jimmer's life yields fascinating lessons for some. His career has had peaks and valleys. He has a young family and is balancing life and career — a public career — in a foreign country. Jimmermania 2.0 is well underway overseas. If you're interested, we'll keep you posted. If not, there's always another story to turn to.