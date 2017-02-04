For the second-consecutive year, Dixie State softball junior outfielder Janessa Bassett has been named to the 2017 NFCA/Schutt Sports Division II Player of the Year Watch List.

Bassett, who was DSU’s leading hitter and a first-team All-PacWest selection in 2016, hit .474 with 82 hits, 28 RBIs, 29 stolen bases and 17 doubles last season. She ended the regular season as the PacWest leader in batting average, on-base percentage and hits, ranking in the top 10 nationally in batting average and the top 15 in hits.

Bassett was also named to the NFCA Division II and D2CCA All-America Second Teams last year and was a top-25 finalist for the NFCA Division II National Player of the Year award. Bassett opened the 2017 season batting .400 with four hits and an RBI in a double header sweep of Northwest Nazarene on Thursday.

In all, the 2017 watch list consists of one graduate student, 22 seniors, 19 juniors and eight sophomores, representing 42 programs from 19 different conferences. Seven programs garnered multiple candidates led by NCAA Division II national runner-up Humboldt State’s three selections. National champions North Alabama, along with Saint Leo, Minnesota State, Colorado Christian, Bloomsburg and West Virginia Wesleyan boasted two honorees apiece.

The Great Lakes Valley, Peach Belt and PacWest Conferences each boasted four programs, while the Lone Star Conference, Great American Conference, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference sported three representatives.

The Gulf South Conference, Northeast-10 Conference, Great Northwest Athletic Conference, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association had two programs apiece, while the Sunshine State Conference, California Collegiate Athletic Association, East Coast Conference, South Athletic Conference, Mount East Conference and Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference grasped one spot.

The top-25 finalists for the 2017 NFCA/Schutt Sports Division II National Player of the Year award will be announced on April 27. A student-athlete does not have to be on the watch list to be considered for the top 25.

The top 10 will be announced on May 11, and the three finalists on May 18, with the 2017 Player of the Year revealed on May 24, at the NCAA Division II Softball Championship Banquet in Salem, Virginia.

Behind the collaboration between the NFCA and the NCAA Division II Head Coaches Committee, and the generosity of Schutt Sports, the award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievement among softball student-athletes throughout Division II.

The list was compiled by the NFCA Division II All-American/Coaching Staff of the Year Committee, consisting of one member from each of the NFCA’s eight regions.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.