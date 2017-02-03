SALT LAKE CITY — Tight, intense ballgames are nothing new to the Ogden High boys basketball team.

After all, the Tigers have been there and done that many times before, playing nine games that were decided by seven or fewer points earlier this season, including a narrow three-point win at home over East High.

So when they went toe-to-toe with the Leopards in another nail-biter Friday night, they knew just what to do.

Ogden, which looked physically outmanned early on, staged a strong second-half defensive performance and then piled up 24 fourth-quarter points on its way to an impressive 66-60 come-from-behind victory in a highly entertaining Region 5 matchup.

The Tigers' Keon Berghout, Jaxon Clarke, Carson White, Matt Richardson and Hunter Clarke each took turns coming up with huge plays down the stretch to help OHS improve to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in Region 5 with the gritty road win.

Hunter Clarke finished with 19 points, 13 of those coming in the second half, including six free throws in the final 1:07 to help the Tigers stay on top after taking the lead midway through the final period — the first time they led since early in the first quarter.

But hey, he and his Tiger teammates had been down this road before.

"Last year, actually, we kind of had the same situation happen," Hunter Clarke said. "We came down and at halftime were down six or eight, and we were down big and we started to cut it down. We just knew we were gonna have to bite little chunks off, and we pulled that one out, too. It was like the same, exact scenario as this.

"So as soon as we got down here, we just knew that was what we were gonna have to do again — just lock down defensively and finish our opportunities."

Ogden head coach Shawn MacQueen was mighty proud of the way his kids refused to buckle and fought back, and he appreciates the way the senior Clarke twins have helped bring the program back to respectability.

"He's a talented young man," MacQueen said of Hunter. "He's a talented young man. He and Jaxon have been fun to have in the program for four years, since they were freshmen.

"And when they were freshmen, we went 0-22," the coach continued, his voice breaking with emotion. "So to say that we're fighting and scratching and trying to earn a playoff spot four years later as the program has progressed, I'm proud of this program and I'm proud of these kids."

White had 13 points, and his huge three-point play with 1:22 to go gave Ogden a 59-55 lead. Jaxon Clarke contributed 12 points, five of those coming in the fourth quarter, including a big 3-pointer that put Ogden up 54-51 with 3:40 left.

Berghout scored five of his 10 points in the Tigers' final-period push, and Richardson added eight points, hitting a big baseline floater at the three-minute mark to help Ogden hold onto the lead.

"Carson, Jaxon, Keon and Matt were all in everybody's ear (in the fourth quarter), trying to tell 'em to 'just stay calm, keep your head. And if you get to the line, just knock 'em down,' " Hunter Clarke said. "We've shot a thousand of 'em, so we just had to go do it."

Mikey Frazier, East's big 6-foot-9 junior center, scored a game-high 22 points, 16 of them in the first half to help the Leopards build a 20-12 first-quarter lead and maintain a 38-30 margin at halftime.

Freshman forward Andre Mulibea added 18 points, sophomore guard Taylor Zwick chipped in with 10, five of them coming in the final 37 seconds, and Hayden Banz had eight more points for the Leopards (10-8, 3-5 Region 5).

After giving up 20 points in the first quarter and 38 in the first half, the Tigers switched to a tough-minded, man-to-man defense that paid huge dividends in the second half, only allowing seven points in the third period and 15 in the fourth.

"We just decided in the second half we were just gonna come out and play some good, old-fashioned man," MacQueen said. "We played some 2-3 zone, some 1-3-1 zone in the first half, trying to mix it up, keep them off-balance.

"And we just came in at halftime and said 'Ya know, their dribble penetration is killing us. We can't keep anybody in front of us. Let's just take some pride in our defense, and let's just get back to playing some good, tough, hard-nosed man-to-man, helping each other off dribble penetration.' And I really felt like defensively that's what sparked us."

The Tigers also realized they had to be patient and chip away at the Leopards' lead, not getting too eager or anxious to play catch-up.

"We talked about playing it one quarter at a time," MacQueen said. "We just came out at halftime and said, 'Let's just win the third quarter. We'll worry about winning time when it's winning time, and now let's just go win the third quarter,' which we did.

"And then we said at that break, 'OK, we won the third quarter; now it's down to a three-point game (45-42), we're in position, we have a chance, it's a one-possession game. We have a chance to go get a tough road win in Region 5.' We just bit off little chunks at a time and played it one possession at a time.

"We talk about how tough it is to win on the road in Region 5, so any road win in Region 5 is a great win," the Tigers' coach said. "Any time you can win both games against an opponent in this league, it's a huge accomplishment."

