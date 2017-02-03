SALEM — February is when a basketball team wants to start peaking, not December. So Maple Mountain coach Johnny Averett wasn’t worried when his team dropped four straight games to quality teams in early December.

He had installed a new offensive scheme and knew it would take his players a while to adjust to their roles.

“The last couple years I just didn’t feel like we moved the ball well, and I didn’t think enough guys were getting touches. The ball stuck too much,” said Averett.

Since region play started, Maple Mountain’s offense has been terrific and Friday night was no exception.

Maple Mountain dominated Salem Hills on both ends of the floor from start to finish, rolling to the 98-66 victory for its eighth straight region win.

Led by a stifling zone defense, the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter, and the lead never once dipped back to single digits.

A quick start was a big point of emphasis for Averett.

“It seems like the last few years we’ve come here we’ve always gotten down early, and we really challenged them to be ready right from the get-go, and they were,” said Averett. “You have to make sure they’re focused on their assignments, and what we’re doing on defense and offense.”

Maple Mountain’s guard tandem of Parker Christensen and Tyler Boyack were key to the quick start.

Christensen scored 22 of his game-high 34 points in the first half — including three 3-pointers. During one 90-second stretch, he scored 10 straight points for his team. Boyack scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half as well.

“We got some stops early and some steals which led to some easy baskets, and that kind of feeds on itself and then you get momentum and then shots become easy,” said Averett.

Christensen created a lot of his own baskets with stifling perimeter defense.

“Defensively he’s so quick and he caused so much havoc on their guards tonight. Tipping balls, getting steals, and that translated to layup after layup for him,” said Averett.

Maple Mountain led 47-26 at the half, but Salem Hills discovered a little momentum in the third quarter trimming the deficit to 53-40 with 4:37 left in the quarter. James Nelson scored 12 of his team’s 14 points during the stretch, finishing with 34 points.

After a time-out, Maple Mountain responded with a 7-0 spurt and the lead swelled from there the rest of the game.

“I knew this group we had a good team and a good nucleus. It took a while to start clicking and guys feeling comfortable in their sports and their roles and their positions, but really thought this would come together,” said Averett.