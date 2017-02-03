Utah State’s gymnastics program reached a milestone on Friday night as the Aggies notched a dual-meet victory over in-state rival BYU in front of 3,313 fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Utah State totaled a season-high 195.850, while the Cougars finished with a 194.850. With the victory, the Aggies (5-2, 2-0 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference) recorded their 500th win in program history.

“It’s so neat to know that I could be here for the day where the Aggies got their 500th win,” said fourth-year head coach Nadalie Walsh. “It’s an honor to be here and stand in representation of all of the other athletes that won the first meet and the second meet all the way to the 500th. It’s a tribute to former head coaches Ray Corn and Jeff Richards, and I feel blessed to be part of this history.”

The Aggies captured three of the four individual titles on the night. Sophomore Madison Ward took the vault crown with a career-best 9.850. The sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, punctuated the meet by winning the floor title for the fifth-consecutive meet with a career-high-tying 9.900.

“I wanted to start on vault by doing my best,” Ward said. “I was a little nervous, but it went really well. I just had to calm down, which my teammates helped me do, and stay in the moment. And, the same thing with floor. My coach told me right before to just enjoy the moment, be happy and have fun. That’s what I did and it turned out well. I had a lot of fun.”

Ward has now won a team-leading seven titles (five on floor, one on bars, one on vault) on the season. Furthermore, she has reached the 9.900 plateau in three-consecutive meets.

“There is going to be a lot more of that from Madi Ward all year,” Walsh said. “She legitimately could be the athlete that gets the first 10 the program has ever had. I’m excited for her to just keep doing what she’s doing because she’s being rewarded.”

Senior Keri Peel, who missed the previous meet at New Hampshire due to a knee injury suffered during practice, won the other event title for Utah State with a career-best 9.875 on bars.

“Keri is a great athlete and she will get it done all the time,” Walsh said. “She is one of our most consistent athletes, so when she sends me a text and says, ‘I’ve got this coach,’ I believe her. It’s awesome to have that kind of relationship with her where I don’t need to see her do it in practice. If she tells me she can do it, I’ll believe her until she proves me otherwise, but she just usually goes out there and does her job.”

BYU freshman Shannon Hortman won the beam title with a 9.850. She also placed first in the all-around with a 39.275.

The Aggies started the meet strong on vault, tallying a season-high team score of 48.975. Besides Ward, three other gymnasts recorded personal bests on the event in freshmen Jazmyn Estrella (9.800) and MaKayla Bullitt (9.725) and junior Miranda Hone (9.800). Estrella and Hone tied for third on the event.

In the second rotation, bars, Utah State continued to impress, recording a season-best 49.025. In addition to Peel’s score, senior Bailey McIntire had a season-high 9.825 to tie for third.

On beam, the Aggies finished with a 48.650 as freshman Elle Golison placed third with a 9.800, Peel took fourth with a 9.775 and McIntire tied for fifth with a 9.750.

Utah State closed the meet on floor, notching a season-high 49.200. While Ward placed first on the event, Golison took third with a career-high-tying 9.850. Estrella and McIntire tied for fourth with 9.825s. For Estrella, it was a personal best.

“We do not like losing to BYU and we come in with a certain amount of fire to this meet every time,” Peel said.

The Cougars fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in MRGC competition with the loss. BYU still leads the overall series, 72-47-1, but the Aggies have captured eight of the last 10 meetings between the two programs.

The announced crowd of 3,313 ranks 15th all-time in school history for a home meet. It’s the largest since March 7, 1994, when 3,553 people were on hand to witness the Aggies defeat BYU in a dual meet.

“The crowd was amazing,” Peel said. “It almost felt like a basketball game in here and I loved it so much.”

Utah State hits the road next weekend to face in-state rival Southern Utah at the Centrum in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 10. The MRGC dual meet is slated to begin at 7 p.m.