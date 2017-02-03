PROVO — BYU's Ben Patch has been part of several high-intensity matches at the Smith Fieldhouse, but couldn't recall one that had the fans rushing the court at the conclusion. But that happened after the Cougars' thrilling five-set win (28-26, 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 18-16) on Friday.

Price Jarman and Kiril Meretev combined for a block to finally end the type of match you'd expect from the No. 4 Cougars versus the No. 2 Bruins. The result left the BYU players yelling in exuberation and gratefully receiving all of the rushing fans to the court.

"It was absolutely amazing," Patch said. "That whole match was so crazy and volleyball is such an emotional sport. We hit the tide at the right time and it's absolutely amazing to have a crowd like we have to help pull us out of ruts and then push us over. I can't believe they stormed the court, but it was awesome and we never take the support for granted."

Although jumping out early, BYU ceded a lot of momentum to UCLA entering the fifth and final set. Up two sets to none, the Bruins made key adjustments to blow out the third set and finish off the Cougars late in the fourth.

The Cougars jumped out quickly in the fifth, however — earning an early 4-1 lead before the Bruins came crawling back. A 5-1 run by UCLA put the Cougars behind 6-5 before extending the lead to 10-8.

The teams traded points from there before Patch and Miki Jauhiainen combined for a block to tie things at 13-13. Still, the Cougars couldn't get a lead, although managing to fight off three match points by the Bruins.

The Cougars finally earned their first match point off a UCLA service error, which set up Jarman and Meretev's stuff at the net.

"It's huge because they're such a good team," said BYU coach Shawn Olmstead about finally finishing off the Bruins. "Their volleyball IQ — I enjoy watching it."

For the crowd, they enjoyed all of it, but maybe particularly the play of Patch at the net. The 6-foot-9 junior really hit his stride late, pounding away several balls that left the Bruin defense all but helpless.

"Me and (setter) Leo (Durkin) finally got on the same page there late and really got in a good rhythm, so all the credit goes to him. He made it easy," Patch, who finished with a match-high 28 kills, said. "It just clicked at the right time and it was just incredible to be able to finish out like that. We had a lot of guys step up for us tonight."

One of those stepping up big late was the sparingly used Meretev, who subbed in late for Brendan Sander to provide some inspired play, up until helping score the match-winning point.

"I teared up in the locker room because he played like a freaking man," Olmstead said. "He went out there — his energy — and he was unbelievable."

Others leading the way for the Cougars were Jake Langlois (13 kills), Sander (12) and Jarman, who had four kills and three blocks.

UCLA featured very balanced scoring with four players notching 12 kills apiece, but with Dylan Missry leading the way with 13.

With the win BYU improves to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in MPSF conference play. The Cougars and Bruins will meet again Saturday night at the Smith Fieldhouse.

