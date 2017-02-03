SALT LAKE CITY — No matter what the Utah Utes did against 10th-ranked Washington, the Huskies had an answer.

The Utes struggled in the first half to get anything going on offense or stop the Huskies defensively, allowing 45 first-half points and eventually losing 82-53.

“In the half court I thought our defense was pretty dang good,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts. “They do have legitimate post play, and they’ve got a legitimate best player in the country as their point guard, but I didn’t think that was our issue. Our issue was offensively we can’t score. If you’re gonna play the No. 10 team in the nation and hope to get a win, we've got to shoot better."

The Utes finished the game only shooting 30 percent, and 20 percent from behind the arc.

Two bright spots for the Utes were Wendy Anae and Megan Jacobs. Both had career highs against the Huskies. Anae provided a much-needed spark off the bench, and Jacobs is gaining the trust of her teammates.

“Wendy and MJ were awesome,” said Roberts. “What I wanted from this game was our players to be fearless and aggressive and have nothing to lose, and I think these two played that way, so I’m really proud of them.”

Anae finished the game scoring 13 points and had six rebounds.

“She did a tremendous job," said Roberts. “(Emily) Potter didn’t have a good game and was kind of a non-factor offensively. Wendy came in and was a spark and had 13 points. She was good, she was aggressive and did a nice job. We needed that."

Defensively she helped shut down Chantel Osahor of the Huskies in the second half. Oshahor had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the first half. She finished the game with 19 points and 20 rebounds.

“We need to get in the gym and shoot better and take better shots," said Anae after the loss. “One of our keys to win was to have zero bad shots, and I felt like we took some bad shots, and that really hurt us in transition.”

Jacobs had a career high 14 points and eight rebounds for the Utes against the Huskies.

“I just saw it as an opportunity to go in there," said Jacobs. “We had nothing to lose. I just saw it as another opportunity to spark something up. I think I’m starting to gain my teammates' trust and my coaches' trust. Just take it day by day and get better.”

Roberts blamed the transition defense for the loss and poor shooting.

“If you take away the transition points," said Roberts, “we haven’t played anybody that ran that transition from defense to offense that fast all season, and it was eye-opening. Now we know for next time.”

The Utes take on Washington State on Sunday at noon.

"We’ve got to just move on," said Roberts. "I’m not saying we aren’t ticked off that we lost because I’m ticked off that we loss and I’m ticked off that we lost by 29 … but at the end of the day we’ve got to move on. It has to motivate us tomorrow rather than make us mope. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us, so we shouldn’t either."

