FARMINGTON, Utah — The Legacy Center in Davis County hosted both the 4A and 5A wrestling divisionals Wednesday and Thursday, with 5A favorites Layton and Pleasant Grove each winning their division.

Layton won Division A with 480 team points, easily outdistancing runner-up Herriman (319.5). American Fork was third with 282 points, and Sky View was fourth with 266.5. Westlake rounded out the top five with 198 points.

The Lancers nailed down five individual titles, with Tyson Humpherys (113 pounds), Terrell Barraclough (120), Tanner Bennedict (126), James Porritt (170) and Austin Clem (182).

In the Division B tournament, Pleasant Grove bested the field, scoring 394 points, while Mountain Crest was second with 351. Placing third was Viewmont with 340.5. Fremont was fourth with 296 points, while Syracuse finished fifth with 238.5.

The Vikings won two individual golds for Cole Zorn (120) and Brandon Closson (220).

In the 4A Division A tournament, Wasatch overcame Uintah's lead going into the championship finals with an incredibly strong performance, crowning nine individual titles in the 14 weight classes.

Sammy Heywood (120), Stockton O'Brien (126), Zak Kohler (132) Steven Ballif (138), Corbin Smith (145), Jakob Discher (160), Ritchie Heywood (182) and DJ Cohen (220) all brought home gold for the Wasps.

Wasatch scored 436.5 points to Uintah's 422, to win the title, while Maple Mountain was a distant third with 320 points. Alta (180) and Skyridge (154) rounded out the top five.

In Division B, Payson roared to the title with 482.5 points. Salem Hills was second with 374 points, with Box Elder finishing third with 299.5. Corner Canyon was next with 204 points, 10 points ahead of Orem (194).

Winning individual titles for Payson were Jacob Etheridge (106), Jed Loveless (145), Wyatt Monroe (170) and Chayce Loveless (195).

The state's last two remaining undefeated wrestlers stayed that way as Box Elder's Brock Hardy (152) and Corner Canyon's Shaun Stockwell (285) will enter the state tournament with 43 and 32 wins, respectively, without tasting defeat.

The concept of a division is different than what is used to qualify teams and individuals in other prep sports in Utah. Instead of using four regions to qualify wrestlers for the state tournament, prep wrestling in Utah for the past several years has used just two divisional qualifiers. In each division, eight wrestlers qualify for the state tournament. In the 4A and 5A divisions, the teams for each division are assigned based on a formula that uses the performance of returning wrestlers from the previous year's state tournament.

The aim is to create two divisions relatively equal in strength. The idea is, through divisionals, the two best wrestlers will meet in the state finals rather than earlier in the tournament, which often happened when wrestlers came from four regions and a strict formula was used. In fact, the entire field of wrestlers will be better seeded, allowing this improved element to give the team race stronger validity.

5A Division A Team Scores:

1. Layton 480, 2. Herriman 319.5, 3. American Fork 282, 4. Sky View 266.5, 5. Westlake 198.5, 6. Weber 192, 7. Jordan 124, 8. Brighton 98.5, 9. Riverton 86.5, 10. West Jordan 84, 11. Northridge 79.5, 12. Clearfield 57.5, 13. Roy 57, 14. Cottonwood 13.

5A Division A Individual Champions: 106 pounds – Bryan Rogers (West Jordan), 113 pounds – Tyson Humpherys (Layton), 120 pounds – Terrell Barraclough (Layton), 126 pounds – Tanner Bennedict (Layton), 132 pounds – Dylan Chavez (Herriman), 138 pounds – Dylan Gregerson (Riverton), 145 pounds – Logan Jensen (Herriman), 152 pounds – Mitch Stevens (Brighton), 160 pounds – Henry Barth (Brighton), 170 pounds – James Porritt (Layton), 182 pounds – Austin Clem (Layton), 195 pounds – Tanner Chadwick (Sky View), 220 pounds – Hunter Larsen (Weber), 285 pounds – Brady Briskey (Weber).

5A Division B Team Scores: 1. Pleasant Grove 394, 2. Mountain Crest 351, 3. Viewmont 340.5, 4. Fremont 296, 5. Syracuse 238.5, 6. Bingham 182, 7. Davis 150.5, 8. Lehi 142, 9. Hunter 36, 10. Copper Hills 109, 11. Lone Peak 102, 12. Taylorsville 95, 13. Granger 89, 14. West 64.

5A Division B Individual Champions: 106 pounds – Brayden Clark (Fremont), 113 pounds – Tayton Bennett (Fremont), 120 pounds – Cole Zorn (Pleasant Grove), 126 pounds – Michael Jimiyandorj (Lehi), 132 pounds – Shion Abe (Viewmont), 138 pounds – Jace Dart (Mountain Crest), 145 pounds – Hunter Watrin (Mountain Crest), 152 pounds – Collin Smith (Viewmont), 160 pounds – RJ Bingham (Mountain Crest), 170 pounds – Cole Moody (Bingham), 182 pounds – Jayden Burton (Syracuse), 195 pounds – Willam Money (Viewmont), 220 pounds – Brandon Closson (Pleasant Grove), 285 pounds – Elias Wells (Mountain Crest).

4A Division A Team Scores: 1. Wasatch 436.5, 2. Uintah 422, 3. Maple Mountain 322, 4. Alta 180, 5. Skyridge 154, 6. Mountain View 157.1, 7. Spanish Fork 143, 8. Woods Cross 124, 9. Timpanogos 114.5, 10. Bountiful 109.5, 11. Skyline 97, 12. Timpview 83.5, 13. Ogden 30, 14. East 6.

4A Division A Individual Champions: 106 pounds – Gavin Ayotte (Uintah), 113 pounds – Quenton Mortimer (Maple Mountain), 120 pounds – Sammy Heywood (Wasatch), 126 pounds – Stockton O'Brien (Wasatch), 132 pounds – Zak Kohler (Wasatch), 138 pounds – Steven Ballif (Wasatch), 145 pounds – Corbin Smith (Wasatch), 152 pounds – Jeff Eidem (Timpanogos), 160 pounds – Jakob Discher (Wasatch), 170 pounds – Brandyn Van Tassell (Maple Mountain), 182 pounds – Ritchie Heywood (Wasatch), 195 pounds – Parker Kay (Maple Mountain), 220 pounds – DJ Cohen (Wasatch), 285 pounds – Rusty Lamb (Timpview).

4A B Team Scores: 1. Payson 482.5, 2. Salem Hills 374, 3. Box Elder 299.5, 4. Corner Canyon 204, 5. Orem 194, 6. Highland 178.5, 7. Cyprus 141, 8. Kearns 140, 9. Olympus 124, 10. Provo 98, 11. Hillcrest 94.5, 12. Bonneville 72.5, 13. Murray 70.5, 14. Springville 25.

4A B Team Champions: 106 pounds – Jacob Etheridge (Payson), 113 pounds – Garrett Ricks (Box Elder), 120 pounds – Brandon Meikel (Kearns), 126 pounds – Noah Patterson (Salem Hills), 132 pounds – Riley Noble (Olympus), 138 pounds – Isaac Wilcox (Olympus), 145 pounds – Jed Loveless (Payson), 152 pounds – Brock Hardy (Box Elder), 160 pounds – Kyle Larsen (Salem Hills), 170 pounds – Wyatt Monroe (Payson), 182 pounds – Cooper Legas (Orem), 195 pounds – Chayce Loveless (Payson), 220 pounds – Kade Carlson (Corner Canyon), 285 pounds – Shaun Stockwell (Corner Canyon).

See complete results at trackwrestling.com and uhsaa.org.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sports writer. He was also the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006. Preece as named as the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association in 1996.