The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads, 5-4, on Friday night in Boise to win their sixth-straight game.

“It was hard-foughtht battle and a big two points,” said Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham.

Kenton Helgesen’s (three) first goal since Nov. 5 broke a 4-4 tie with 3:07 left to give Utah the lead for good as Taylor Richart and Jon Puskar drew assists.

Utah took a 3-0 lead into the halfway point of the contest on three five-on-five goals before Idaho came back with three goals on special teams (two power play, one shorthanded) to tie the contest 4:28 into the third period.

The Grizzlies got the lead back one minute later for the first of two times in the period as Colin Martin (10) tipped in a puck after Phil Pietroniro lunged at the line to hold in a puck, and it was 4-3 Utah. Idaho tied the game again on a shot through traffic 7:28 into the third period.

The 4-4 tie held for 8:58 before the Grizzlies came up ice in a four-on-four situation and scored on a three-on-one.

Utah built a 2-0 lead on two goals from Erik Bradford, who crashed the net 6:17 into the first period and then took a puck from Martin Nemcik and Cam Reid on a three-on-one 4:34 into the second period.

The Grizzlies made it 3-0 on Tim Daly’s ninth of the year as Reid recovered a puck in the Steelheads zone, and the Grizzlies defensemen scored through traffic.

Troy Redmann improved to 7-3-2-0 in the contest as he stopped the first 19 shots that he saw.

Utah and Idaho wrap up their three-game series Saturday at 7:10 p.m. The game can be heard on ESPN 700, ESPN 700's website and the ESPN 700 app.