SALT LAKE CITY — Enrollment in private Affordable Cart Act health plans increased significantly in Utah during the latest sign-up period, according to new data released Friday.

Data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows 197,187 Utahns are currently enrolled in plans offered on www.HealthCare.gov, the Utah Health Policy Project reported.

That figure represents a 12 percent increase over the 175,637 Utahns enrolled in such plans at the same time last year. Among states that use the HealthCare.gov platform — including state-based, state partnership and federally facilitated marketplace models — Utah ranks first in total enrollment growth and third in percentage of enrollment growth after Hawaii and South Dakota.

Utah is also just one of 10 such states that saw an increase in enrollment compared to last year, according to the same set of data. In all, 39 states are listed as using the HealthCare.gov marketplace platform.

Across the country, about 9.2 million people are enrolled for health insurance on the federal exchange. About 3 million of those enrollees are first-time users of the exchange. Open enrollment ran from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31.

Additional details about enrollment data from all 50 states is expected to be published in March.