I don't doubt anyone's sincerity or my own in desiring to help the refugees. I just marvel that we are protesting and waving our placards at the current administration and its refugee policies. Where were all the protesters when the past administration turned a blind eye toward innocent Syrians being gassed and bombed by Assad and Putin? Two hundred thousand Syrians have died at the hands of these murderers, yet the U.S. government did nothing. Well, not nothing; it did draw some red lines in the sand.

Millions of Syrians have fled and are now desperate refugees. I don't remember any Facebook postings denouncing our government, any rallies, any protests at our past government's inaction in defense of the defenseless. I wonder if our righteous indignation is driven by the biased media. We seem to bleed when we are told to bleed. Our media strains at gnats when it is a conservative administration while swallowing camels when it's a liberal one, and too many Americans strain and swallow right along with them.

Marcia Ogden

Provo