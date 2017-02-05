"RECIEVING PERSONAL REVELATION: Using a Journal to Improve Your Communication With God," by Larry W. Tippets, Covenant Communications, $15.99, 224 pages (nf)

Utah author Larry W. Tippetts wrote "Receiving Personal Revelation: Using a Journal to Improve Your Communication With God" to show the connection between and importance of personal revelation and record keeping.

Tippetts uses the ancient scriptures as well as the Book of Mormon, which is used by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as reminders to be a record-keeping people. He writes that if personal revelation is the objective, then journaling is the means to get there.

Each chapter has suggested journal exercises to choose from to get started writing a journal. The methods differ, from researching family history to looking up vocabulary words to summarizing what that particular chapter meant. Readers are encouraged to pick which one works best for them.

The chapters are both instructive and inspirational, with topics ranging from distinguishing between emotions and the spirit, to writing as therapy. Tippets uses quotes, personal experiences, scriptures and even sample journal entries to illustrate each topic further.

Using his 42 years of experience teaching in the Church Education System, Tippets has a natural narrative voice and keeps the reader moving from story to activity, enhancing the learning process.

Tippets advises the reader to be wary of obstacles that keep one from writing in a journal, including time constraints, dislike of writing and insincere record keeping. He gives suggestions on how to combat these roadblocks.

He recommends keeping a journal nearby while reading this guide, to write any inspiration that may follow.

Included are five helpful appendices. The first has instructions on how to have a private daily devotional. Second, there are journal entries from former students of Tippetts. The third appendix is a message from LDS President Spencer W. Kimball on journal writing. Fourth, is a list of writing prompts for record keeping. Lastly, the fifth appendix has references on the stories Tippetts quotes, making it easy to continue the journal-writing education.

Tara Creel is a Logan-native-turned-California-girl and mother of four boys. Her email is taracreel@gmail.com, and she blogs at taracreelbooks.wordpress.com.