I remember Rose. I wish I could do more than remember, but I don't have a choice.

I have no idea how old she was, but she looked about 90. She was an elderly African-American woman, toothless, sappy sweet, with just a little touch of sass. She was once a nurse and had been for 40 years. She was never married and had no children. She lived with her nephew and an assortment of cousins and nieces who I could never keep straight.

I met Rose when the Mormon missionaries asked me to come along for a discussion. She lived in a row house in north Philadelphia. She spent her days sitting in the living room, sharing the space with an old TV, a ratty couch and an upturned coffee can filled with cigarette butts (that weren't hers). She never left the room, because she only had one foot. She lost it to diabetes some years before, so now she sat in her wheelchair on the ground floor of a three-story apartment.

I soon found out why they had asked me to come along: my minivan. I was happy to offer my services to help Rose attend the LDS Church the next Sunday. At 8:30 a.m. the next Sunday, Rose was waiting for me right on the other side of the screen door. I wheeled her around backward, and we bump, bump, bumped our way down those two small sets of stairs, and then I lifted her out of her chair and set her in the passenger seat of the van.

This became our regular Sunday pattern up through her baptism into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a month or so after as well. But then my responsibilities changed, and I was no longer available Sunday mornings. I stopped by on a Wednesday to tell her I couldn't be there on Sunday, and she was sorry to be any trouble. I promised I would try to find someone else.

The only person I could find was Brother Berry, who was perhaps the only person I knew who was older than Rose. Despite his age, Brother Berry would volunteer for anything, and he was the only other person I knew with a van. That Sunday morning the Berrys showed up without Rose. Sister Berry marched up to me and launched into a diatribe about Brother Berry's back and stairs and wheelchairs, heart attacks and another thing coming. I pled forgiveness. After church, I drove over to visit Rose, and she apologized to me again.

After five months of asking for volunteers, Rose had still never made it back to church. So I continued to try to find her rides and would swing by to visit her on weekdays as often as I could.

Before too long, our ward welcomed a set of senior missionaries. They weren't all that old, they were full time and best of all they had a car. I asked them to please get Rose. And they did.

I was so happy when this good elder wheeled Rose into the chapel. She reached out to give me a big hug.

But that next Sunday, the senior missionaries showed up without Rose. When they arrived at her home, one of the others in the house told them she was in the hospital. That Tuesday, I paid her a visit.

There she was, smiling her toothless grin. She had lost her other foot but not her smile.

The senior couple continued to visit Rose until she was moved to a convalescent home nearby. There was some discussion about maybe bringing her the sacrament, but no one felt any urgency. It all began to feel quite normal.

It was now normal for me to drive right past the home where Rose was staying as I went to and from wherever, doing this and that. I would look over and think to myself, “I should visit Rose." But I was on my way somewhere else, so I would vow to visit Rose later.

Some time later, the senior missionaries told me it had been too long since they had seen Rose, so they scheduled some time to drop in and visit.

Rose wasn't there. Rose had passed away.

The people at the home had done their best to contact someone, but Rose listed no relatives and left no point of contact. With no one to contact, Rose had been buried by the state in an unmarked grave. That was that.

I know enough of the gospel to know that Rose is in a better place. Where Rose is now, she can smile with teeth. She can stand. Yet, when I think of Rose, I mostly remember that I drove past her house, thought I should stop and didn't.

