"FIT FOR GOOD: Discovering the Connection Between Physical and Spiritual Strength," Dr. H. Rich Tenney and Liz Tennyson, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 190 pages (nf)

“Fit for Good: Discovering the Connection Between Physical and Spiritual Strength,” by Dr. H. Rich Tenney and Liz Tennyson approaches physical fitness from the perspective of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Using the principle found in the late President Boyd K. Packer’s statement: “The study of the doctrines of the gospel will improve behavior quicker than a study of behavior will improve behavior” (see "Little Children," October 1986), the authors share personal experiences and ideas that often humorously illustrate this idea — applying it to physical fitness.

In the book’s introduction, Tenney says that the title “Fit for Good” reflects his hope that the ideas shared will motivate others to stay physically fit in order to do good, like the Savior does good — forever.

Unlike most books on physical fitness, the authors do not provide a step-by-step fitness program or a new diet. Their stated intent is to provide a guide that motivates others to cultivate behaviors that lead to and maintain physical fitness. They do offer some useful charts, graphs and measuring tools to help with goal setting and tracking progress.

Like a footrace, the book is structured in three parts titled: “On Your Marks,” “Get Set,” “Go!” Within those sections, 12 chapters cover topics such as “Yoke Yourself to the Power of Godliness,” “Defend against the Adversary’s Fiery Darts,” “Create a Fitness Focus” and “Become Fit for Good.”

Keeping a New Year’s resolution to exercise and get physically fit might be a lot easier following the principles in this book. It’s short, easy to read, and encourages action and accountability.

Tenney has a doctor of physical therapy degree from Elon University and is a certified postural restoration specialist and health and wellness coach. He and his family live in Prescott, Arizona.

Tennyson is an Army wife, author, speaker and success mentor who runs an organization called The Fit Mormon Life. She offers women’s retreats to facilitate life change. She and her husband, Toby, have four children.

Rosemarie Howard lives in a 100-year-old house on Main Street in Springville, Utah. She enjoys creating multimedia projects. Her website is at dramaticdimensions.com.