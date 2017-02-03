PARK CITY — Mitt Romney said Friday he has no regrets about criticizing then candidate Donald Trump in a stinging speech in Utah last year but now sees the new president as having "obviously gotten off to a very strong start."

Romney, the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012, told the Deseret News that he wishes Trump well despite having labeled him a "fraud" and a "phony" in a University of Utah speech last March.

"I expressed honestly what my belief was with regards to temperament and character. Now the time has come for us to recognize we have a new president and we have hopes he will be successful leading our country," Romney said.

He declined to comment on whether his views of Trump's "personal nature" have changed during an interview before speaking at an event marking the 15th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Games at the Utah Olympic Park.

But Romney said while there have been "some bumps in the road" for Trump, the new president has stayed true to the commitments he made as a candidate, signing a slew of executive orders on immigration and other issues.

"We're all watching with interest. He’s obviously gotten off to a very strong start in terms of making a series of executive orders and making the changes that he promised during the campaign," Romney said. "I think a lot of folks wondered whether he would abandon his agenda. He has not."

So far, Romney said, Trump has appointed "good people" to serve in his administration. He praised the president's choice for the U.S. Supreme Court, 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Romney said he had no regrets about being considered by the president to serve as secretary of state. The job went to former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson after a high-profile search process that included a dinner meeting between Romney and Trump.

"I had very good meetings with, at that point, President-elect Trump," Romney said. He said he was encouraged that Trump "was willing to talk to me, given the fact that I had been so critical."