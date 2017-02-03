In the second dual home match of the 2017 season, the BYU women's tennis team suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Missouri on Friday at the BYU indoor tennis courts.

With the match on the line and the score tied 3-3, Mizzouri's Mackenzy Middlebrook outlasted BYU (1-1, 0-0 WCC) freshman Kate Cusick in a gruelling three-set thriller by a score of 7-6 (11), 4-6, 7-5 to help the Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) pull out the win.

"It was a tough match from the beginning," BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. "Missouri came out strong in doubles, but we were able to play better points and come out on top which was awesome. In singles it came down to a tight match and Kate did a great job, but those are tough matches and hopefully we'll learn and do better next time we're in that situation."

The Cougars were dominant in the opening doubles competition with senior Natella Nabieva and freshman Polina Malykh winning the No. 3 matchup, 6-1, over Mizzou's Cassidy Spearman and Tate Schroeder. BYU's Samantha Smith and Savannah Ware-Avina clinched the doubles point for BYU after defeating Mizzou's Bea Machado Santos and Clare Raley, 6-4, in second doubles.

In singles play, the Tigers responded quickly with back-to-back victories on courts one and four. In first singles, BYU senior Mayci Jones was forced to withdraw, giving Mizzou's Machado Santos the Tigers' first point of the day. At the No. 4 spot, BYU's Malykh fell to Mizzou's Schroeder by a count of 6-3, 6-2.

With the Tigers holding a 2-1 advantage, BYU's Ware-Avina defeated Spearman, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 3 singles spot to even the match at 2-2. Mizzou retook the lead after Amina Ismail bested the Cougars' Smith with a 6-2, 6-2 tally. The Cougars' Nabieva evened the score again with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Brianna Lashway at second singles before the match was decided in the No. 6 singles matchup between Cusick and Middlebrook, with Missouri prevailing for the win.

BYU travels next to face Denver on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4:00 p.m. MST, at the Stapleton Tennis Pavilion. Check the BYU women's schedule page for information regarding live stats and video.