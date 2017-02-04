The obligation and ability to improve air quality transcends any one level of government. Utah’s best chance to clean up its air is to continue to strengthen federal, state, local and private partnerships in this important quest.

Utah’s Division of Air Quality monitors, researches and models air quality to reduce pollution in Utah. This agency coordinates with the federal Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Air Act to ensure that science-based clean air standards are met.

Federal standards have unquestionably helped and motivated Utah and other states to improve air quality and assisted the state in determining the best control technologies for industry. The federal/state partnership has resulted in improved air quality, even in the face of rapid population growth.

However, as we have seen in this winter’s terrible weather inversions trapping polluted air along the Wasatch Front and in the Uinta Basin, much more needs to be done. The ongoing federal/state partnership will be instrumental in meeting air quality standards, but it isn’t enough.

The federal standards allow flexibility so Utah leaders can create Utah solutions for Utah problems. That applies to dealing with ozone-forming gases and methane emitted from drilling operations on state land in the Uinta Basin. Working in parallel with EPA and Bureau of Land Management rules on gaseous emissions on federal and tribal lands, the state is formulating rules on state lands to protect the health of state residents, while industry captures more valuable natural gas to sell.

Federal/state partnerships on clean air and methane capture are under attack by some in Washington. It would be unfortunate if cleaner air and the health of Utah citizens are threatened by defunding, striking down rules or reducing agency authority. Utah air quality officials have worked well with federal agencies to improve air quality and protect health.

DAQ has an air quality monitoring network, with entrepreneurial systems not far off from being supplemental; we have collaborative scientists from Utah’s universities and from the DAQ; we have energy operations in business for generations and local technology developers ready to offer solutions. Utah has many components to successfully continue the strides toward cleaner air.

We have heard from businesses that it’s not the federal regulations but the manner in which they are applied that most poses challenges for our job-creating industries. The issue of regulation is sometimes framed as greedy industry versus saving the earth, or jobs and livelihood versus economy-strangling regulation. We too often lose sight of the variety of perspectives and the common desires for economic stability, economic diversity and the amazing vistas, environment and good health Utah offers us.

The best way to abandon talking points and strive for solutions is through sincere collaboration and problem-solving — something Utah is very good at. In nearly a decade of air quality advocacy, I have been struck by how readily people from a variety of backgrounds are willing, in a civil conversation, to find common interests and be creative in solving problems. To facilitate collaboration and find common ground, we believe it is time to elevate the importance of finding air quality solutions by creating a state-level, blue-ribbon clean air commission formed jointly by the governor and Legislature. The commission would need funding to collect and analyze input from all concerned parties, from energy to transportation to real estate, construction, manufacturing, tourism, etc.

The Legislature’s Clean Air Caucus has started on an important journey and would complement the new commission. The caucus has been meeting monthly, testing legislative ideas, studying the technicalities of issues and building readiness to move forward in a bipartisan manner. Members have compared the needs of rural vs. urban, industry vs. consumer, short-term and 10-year horizons. Bills emerging from the caucus have unquestionable air quality benefits and broad support.

Air quality problems are complex. Rarely are solutions straightforward. It will take real leadership to reconcile the multitude of demands on our air. It is time for a blue-ribbon commission to convene and evaluate the tough, high-priority air quality projects in the state. Utah remains a pillar of cooperation, and our culture allows us to be hardworking and optimistic.

Let us begin the steps that will permit us to have common cause, incentives and, in the end, a victory for our health and the beauty of our great state.

Debbie Sigman, PhD, is executive director of Breathe Utah.