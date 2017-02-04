The Utah Symphony will be performing the works of Broadway legend Jerry Herman on Feb. 10 and 11 at Abravanel Hall as part of "Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert."
"Jerry Herman's songs have lit up Broadway for decades with toe-tapping, soul-stirring musical showstoppers," according to utahsymphony.org. "Now he's sharing his great musical legacy with a new generation of music lovers."
The show, which begins at 7:30 p.m. each night, will feature songs that Herman composed, including from shows such as "Hello, Dolly!," "Mame" and "La Cage aux Folles." Herman has won multiple Tony Awards and in 2009 was awarded the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre, according to the Tony Awards website.
The show will be conducted by Randall Craig Fleischer and will feature vocal performances from a number of singers, including Debbie Gravitte, Klea Blackhurst, Ron Raines and Jason Graae, according to Utah Symphony's website.
Tickets are $15-$81 and can be purchased online at utahsymphony.org or by phone at 801-355-2787.
